Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Fort Worth, TexasLuay RahilFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Police Arrest 18-year-old Suspected in Multiple Armed Robberies, Thanks to Community TipsSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
What do you think about the McDonald's fully automated restaurant?Amarie M.Fort Worth, TX
Youngster Agreements Lethal Cerebrum Eating Life form at City Sprinkle CushionSafa FarooqArlington, TX
Related
WFAA
Video: Firefighter wins $10,000 with half-court shot at Spurs game
SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs fell to the visiting Kings on Sunday evening, but one of the biggest moments came with the teams off the floor. A fan named Matthew participated in Victory Capital's Half Court Heroes promotion with a simple assignment to win $10,000: hit a layup, an NBA three and a half-court shot.
Dallas Wings get 3-time WNBA champion, former 2020 Rookie of the Year in blockbuster trade
DALLAS — The Dallas Wings are staying true to their goal in creating a championship caliber team this upcoming season with a big move Monday. In a three-team trade involving the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun, Dallas acquired two-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard, as well as the playing rights to 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield.
LeBron James Can’t Believe Rookie’s On-Court Dig About His Age
"Why’d you do that to me?" the Los Angeles Lakers star asked Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. during a lighthearted exchange.
WFAA
What is the record for most missed PATs in an NFL game?
DALLAS — Brett Maher dealt with a case of the yips on Monday. The Dallas Cowboys' kicker missed his first four extra-point attempts in the team's wildcard playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Mercifully, he made his fifth.) In the first half of the game alone, he shanked...
WFAA
What are the new NFL playoffs overtime rules? Here's an explainer
DALLAS — The NFL playoffs start this weekend, and one new rule is coming with it. Overtime will take on a different look, or at least give each team a better chance. Under a new rule, both teams are guaranteed to get the ball in overtime, regardless if the first score is a touchdown or field goal.
WFAA
STUDY: Dallas Cowboys are the richest professional sports team in America
DALLAS — Don't worry, Cowboys fans. At least the team you root for is the richest. So says a new study from Sidelines, which took a look at the value of each professional sports team in the United States, annual revenue, and the total money spent on player payroll to compile their scores on a scale of 1-10 for each factor. Then, those scores were used to compile the "rich index" to determine which sports franchises had the most wealth.
WFAA
When was the Cowboys' last playoff win? Here's every result since last Super Bowl
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card playoff round Monday night in Tampa. As a reminder, you can watch the game on WFAA (ABC/Channel 8), with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. For the Cowboys, they'll be trying to accomplish what has become...
The Cowboys are playing the Bucs on WFAA tonight: Pregame show info, start time and how to watch the game
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will be in the national spotlight tonight as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs. And you can watch the game on WFAA (Channel 8), as ABC is broadcasting "Monday Night Football." Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT from Tampa, Florida, but we'll have coverage ahead of the game, including a pregame show from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WFAA
NFL playoff schedule: When do the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers?
DALLAS — Yep, the Dallas Cowboys won a playoff game. Well, they keep on playing, of course! We know, we know... it's been awhile. After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, the Cowboys will now be heading to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Comments / 0