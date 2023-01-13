ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

Video: Firefighter wins $10,000 with half-court shot at Spurs game

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs fell to the visiting Kings on Sunday evening, but one of the biggest moments came with the teams off the floor. A fan named Matthew participated in Victory Capital's Half Court Heroes promotion with a simple assignment to win $10,000: hit a layup, an NBA three and a half-court shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

Dallas Wings get 3-time WNBA champion, former 2020 Rookie of the Year in blockbuster trade

DALLAS — The Dallas Wings are staying true to their goal in creating a championship caliber team this upcoming season with a big move Monday. In a three-team trade involving the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun, Dallas acquired two-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard, as well as the playing rights to 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

What is the record for most missed PATs in an NFL game?

DALLAS — Brett Maher dealt with a case of the yips on Monday. The Dallas Cowboys' kicker missed his first four extra-point attempts in the team's wildcard playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Mercifully, he made his fifth.) In the first half of the game alone, he shanked...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

What are the new NFL playoffs overtime rules? Here's an explainer

DALLAS — The NFL playoffs start this weekend, and one new rule is coming with it. Overtime will take on a different look, or at least give each team a better chance. Under a new rule, both teams are guaranteed to get the ball in overtime, regardless if the first score is a touchdown or field goal.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

STUDY: Dallas Cowboys are the richest professional sports team in America

DALLAS — Don't worry, Cowboys fans. At least the team you root for is the richest. So says a new study from Sidelines, which took a look at the value of each professional sports team in the United States, annual revenue, and the total money spent on player payroll to compile their scores on a scale of 1-10 for each factor. Then, those scores were used to compile the "rich index" to determine which sports franchises had the most wealth.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The Cowboys are playing the Bucs on WFAA tonight: Pregame show info, start time and how to watch the game

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will be in the national spotlight tonight as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs. And you can watch the game on WFAA (Channel 8), as ABC is broadcasting "Monday Night Football." Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT from Tampa, Florida, but we'll have coverage ahead of the game, including a pregame show from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
TAMPA, FL

