ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs CSD adding two new school resource officers

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrBzF_0kD6w4Yc00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Springs City School District is hiring two additional school resource officers.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The city’s board of education voted earlier in the week to approve a proposal to bring in another deputy from the county sheriff’s office and another from the city’s police department.

District leaders hope the officers can begin their new roles once the second semester starts. It would give the district a total of four SROs at a cost of about $220,000 for the rest of the school year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Niskayuna teen can now fly around town before he can drive

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kevin Tully is a Sophomore at Niskayuna High School. He is also a junior pilot who just received his provincial pilot’s license today on his 16th birthday …before he can even drive. Kevin’s mom, Kimberly Tully, says that aviation was always his passion. “I remember clearly that he got a train […]
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany holds annual MLK Jr. Day Community March

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado echoed the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual community march in Albany.  “Nonviolence is the absolute commitment to the way of love,” Delgado said. The event remembers and honors the life and work of Dr. King who led a Civil Rights movement and […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, January 17

One person was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a house fire on South Allen Street. And in Amsterdam, today is the first day parents will have to find a different way to get their kids to daycare. Here are five things to know this Tuesday morning.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Volunteers spend MLK Jr. Day at Regional Food Bank

In 1957, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said to an audience in Montgomery, Alabama: "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" Unions, civil rights groups, and community organizations took that to heart Monday by volunteering at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY.
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hoosick Falls can't corral Mount Anthony's offense

DELMAR, N.Y. (WTEN) — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many have decided to give back by donating blood or volunteering at a food pantry. But in Delmar, at Four Corners, many chose to spread awareness on the issues that matter most to them. 13 state landmarks...
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls’ food truck corrals face an uncertain future

For years, a visit to Lawrence Street on a spring, summer or fall Thursday has been a special thing. Cars line the street and locals flock by the sidewalk, all headed to the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. Their common destination would be the venue's weekly food truck corral, a seasonal event that has formed its own loyal community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s The Egg

The Egg has been a performing arts venue in the Empire State Plaza since 1978. The venue has hosted thousands of concerts, lectures, presentations, comedy shows, musicals and educational programming over the years.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy