Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
Swift water rescue mounted after man heard shouting for help in Moreno Valley
A man heard shouting for help inside a storm channel in Moreno Valley where water was flowing at a fast clip following the weekend-long rainstorms prompted a rescue operation today.
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests
January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
thepalmspringspost.com
Council votes to extend offer to city manager candidate
Four months after former City Manager Justin Clifton officially stepped down, elected officials may have found his replacement. Driving the news: During a closed session Friday afternoon, the Palm Springs City Council voted 5-0 to extend an offer to one of the candidates considered during interviews earlier this month. The...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Storm Damage Leads to Road Closures Throughout Riverside County
(CNS) – Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County were closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the weekend-long storm activity, officials said Monday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Bridge Street, from a half-mile north of the Ramona Expressway to...
KTLA.com
8 homes evacuated after retaining wall collapse in Corona
A retaining wall collapse in Corona prompted the evacuation of eight homes, officials with the Corona Fire Department announced Monday. The incident happened during the morning hours in the 2100 block of San Diego Drive, authorities said. The expansive concrete block retaining wall beneath several homes crumbled, cascading down onto...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Operate on Special Holiday Hours
(CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will expand its hours of operation during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, starting Saturday. The first tram up will be at 8 a.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m. from Saturday through Monday, officials said. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes.
Family of fallen RSO Deputy Darnell Calhoun release statement
The family of the fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. Darnell Calhoun released a statement Monday evening. Calhoun, 30, was shot and killed during a confrontation with a domestic violence suspect Friday at a Lakeland Village home. He began his service with the agency on February 24, 2022. He was assigned to the Lake Elsinore Station.
CV Water District directs floodwater from storm away from facility, toward Indian Canyon￼
The Coachella Valley Water District has clarified its plans for handling flood water that is expected in parts of the desert due to an incoming storm system. On Wednesday, The City of Palm Springs released the following statement regarding percolation ponds: "Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) owns the percolation ponds on the west side of
spectrumnews1.com
Survivors of Palm Spring's Section 14 displacement speak out
PALMDALE, Calif. — The pictures she’s preserved are proof that her neighborhood existed. Pearl Devers has binders, files and folders full of images that paint a happy portrait — smiling at school, Christmas celebrations and homes full of life and laughter. “It was such a pivotal, beautiful...
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland Empire manufacturing is on probation
The region’s purchasing managing index dipped below 50 for the third consecutive month in December, which means that the sector is contracting, not expanding. One person who helps compile that monthly data says she expects a quick recovery, but some obstacles must be overcome to make that happen. Barbara...
Mom accused of not returning kids, going on car chase
A mother of two is suspected of disobeying a child exchange court order and then leading authorities on a multi-county vehicle chase to the U.S Mexico border, said the Menifee Police Department.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department Updates
A semi-truck struck a City fire hydrant last week, quickly causing the street to flood. A good citizen saw the accident occur and followed the truck. Officers were able to arrest the driver for hit and run. Escondido Fire Department was able to shut off the water and public works repaired the hydrant. Another example of the great teamwork of City employees.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley
(CNS) – More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded...
onscene.tv
Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Two Palm Desert roads closed following fatal traffic collision
A deadly overnight traffic collision closed Cook Street and Country Club Drive in Palm Desert early Friday morning. One person died at the scene after police say two cars collided at 2:30 a.m. near the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa. Another person involved in the wreck declined to receive medical care, according to
Cal State San Bernardino developing a Master of Science Physician Assistant program
Sonia Otte is the founding program director for Cal State San Bernardino’s new Master of Science Physician Assistant program. Cal State’s program will join the only two other public Physician Assistant programs in California. A Physician Assistant can prescribe medication, diagnose illness and create treatment plans for patients....
City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport
The City of Palm Springs is considering an ordinance to respond to concerns that unhoused people are sleeping overnight at the Palm Springs International Airport. During the December Airport Commission meeting, PSP Airport Admin Manager Victoria Carpenter confirmed, "We do have some homeless that are here inside of the airport that sleep at the airport." Carpenter
