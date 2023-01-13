Read full article on original website
What China's Population Decline Means for Its Economy
China reported a drop in its population for the first time in six decades.
China’s Q4 growth slows to 2.9% y/y, beats expectations
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9% year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent “zero-COVID” policy. Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand...
China’s economy slows sharply in Q4, 2022 growth one of the worst on record
(Reuters) – China’s economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.9% in October-December...
China’s economy set to slow sharply in Q4, policymakers face post-pandemic test
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy is expected to have slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Data on Tuesday...
Russia’s spy chief says meeting with CIA’s Burns is possible – state media
(Reuters) – Russia’s spy chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday that another meeting with U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns was possible, the state-run TASS news agency reported. Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, met with his U.S. counterpart in November. (Reporting by...
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Singapore’s Dec non-oil domestic exports fall 20.6% yoy
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) declined 20.6% year-on-year in December 2022, led by drops in both electronics and non-electronic products. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX declined 3.3% in December, following November’s 9.2% drop. This brought full-year NODX growth in 2022 to 3.5%,...
U.S.-China friction stokes concern among some top finance bosses
LONDON (Reuters) – The bosses of global investor Fidelity International and accountancy giant EY have voiced concerns about a fracturing of relations between the U.S. and China, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. Anne Richards, CEO of the $610 billion money manager Fidelity International, put...
Dutch trade minister: won’t summarily agree to U.S. rules on China exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher spoke on Sunday on the television show Buitenhof ahead of a visit to...
China’s December home prices decline further, more cities record falls
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s new home prices fell for the fifth straight month in December as COVID-19 outbreaks hurt demand, but the dismantling of strict pandemic curbs and hope for more support measures have brightened the outlook. New home prices in December declined 0.2% month-on-month, the same pace...
Volkswagen relishes competition in Chinese EV market
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country’s high-paced, competitive market a “giant fitness centre for the industry”. Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China,...
Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the...
Is India the World’s Largest Country?
Three things will happen over the next several years as China shrinks and India grows in population.
Taiwan Q4 GDP seen growing 1.3% as cooling tech demand weighs: Reuters poll
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s economy likely expanded much more slowly in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter due to increased global economic headwinds denting demand for technology which is a key export, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product (GDP) likely grew just 1.3%...
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy calls on OSCE to do more about Ukrainians moved to Russia
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) on Monday to do more about Ukrainians that Kyiv says have been forcefully deported to Russia and their fate once inside the country. Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia...
Final toll in Russian strike: 44 dead, including 5 children
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The final death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine reached 44, officials said Tuesday, as the body of another child was pulled from the wreckage. The strike in the city of Dnipro was the war’s deadliest attack since the spring on civilians at one location.
Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line...
Italy agrees to transfer suspect in EU graft scandal to Belgium
BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) -An Italian court on Monday agreed to hand over to the Belgian authorities a second woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia said Silvia Panzeri, 38, could be extradited, after...
