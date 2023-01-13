Read full article on original website
Man in custody for drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody for being involved in the drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old girl. A Tulsa Police arrest report shows Rocky Serna drove the truck Sunday. Police said a girl and her family were in a home near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue, when several shots were fired into their house.
13-Year-Old Hit By Truck In Tulsa, Police Investigating
Police said a teenager was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon just two miles away form the scene of a drive-by shooting on the same day. Tulsa Police said a 13-year-old was hit by a truck near East Latimer and Yale when the driver ran a stop sign. Officers say...
Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Tulsa Apartment Shooting
Authorities say a 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a Tulsa apartment complex shooting Saturday night. Police were called to the Parkview Terrace Apartments just before 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Whitehead with TPD. Officers found the injured man near a black Cadillac Escalade...
Inmate dies at city of Tulsa Municipal Jail
A woman died at the city of Tulsa Municipal Jail last week. The Tulsa Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for the woman’s identity. In a news release from TPD, she’s identified as a 48-year-old woman arrested Thursday night at WINCO Foods on South Memorial Drive on outstanding warrants around trespassing, jaywalking, and public intoxication.
1 Dead After Crash In Okfuskee Co., OHP Investigating Cause
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 16-year-old dead just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. According to OHP, the crash happened at around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday near North Choctaw Avenue north of Weleetka. Authorities said the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital after the...
2 Animals Killed, Couple In Critical Condition After Crash Near Sand Springs
A husband and wife are at a hospital in critical condition after a trailer carrying livestock crashed into their car. State troopers said the trailer was carrying a camel and a dog that both died. Michael Roberts owned the animals and said he had just left a store in Sand...
2 Injured, Livestock Killed After Crash Along Highway 412 In Sand Springs
Highway 412, near South 81st West Avenue in Sand Springs, is back open on Monday morning after a trailer carrying livestock crashed and forced it to close around 8 p.m. Sunday night, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers. Troopers say a truck was driving east when its trailer detached, causing...
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
Owasso police search for suspect accused of making threats at restaraunt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of making threats at a local restaurant. OPD says the individual allegedly made threats of bodily injury against a juvenile and also threatened mass casualties. OPD asks if you have...
Truck hits house in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A truck went into a house in east Tulsa Friday morning. The truck was seen partially inside a house in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police said the driver of the truck told officers he has issues with the brakes,...
Accident claims life of 16 year old
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 16 year old male from Weleetka. The accident occurred around 9:47 pm on January 15 near North Choctaw Ave in Weleetka. He was a pedestrian that was taken by Creek Nation EMS to the Henryetta Hospital and expired due to his injuries. According to the report, a 1992 Chevy Pick-up is also included in the investigation. The driver is unknown.
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
Murder charges filed against man connected to Tulsa’s first homicide of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — The above video contains the original report involving Clifton Speed. Murder charges have been filed against the man accused of committing Tulsa’s first homicide of 2023. According to documents listed on OSCN, Clifton Speed has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm...
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Woman says local furniture store not honoring warranty
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says a local furniture store and a national furniture manufacturer are giving her the runaround, not answering her calls and not honoring the warranty on her couch that began falling apart just after purchasing it. Last year, Janice Bayouth decided it was time...
TPD’s flock safety cameras lead to recovery of nearly $1m in stolen property
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Flock Safety automated license plate reader network alerts officers when a suspect’s vehicle is in the area. “We’ve deployed the first 25 we’ve used where we have a lot of violent crime occurring,” said Tulsa Police Department Captain Jacob Johnston. “It’s been a force multiplier for us, to say the least,” Johnston said.
Muskogee man dies in crash involving tractor trailer on Turner Turnpike
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man died in a crash overnight on the Turner Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash just after midnight on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa. Troopers are still working to determine what led to the crash involving a...
