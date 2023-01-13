Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 21:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 21:29:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-18 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 8 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding are possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern and western coasts of Puerto Rico, including Culebra. Northern beaches of St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the high risk of rip currents, through late Wednesday night. For the high surf, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves.
Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 900 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 551 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Felton, Ben Lomond and Boulder Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:55:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-18 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 10 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding are possible. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Thomas, St. John, and adjacent islands, and Culebra. * WHEN...For the high risk of rip currents, through late Wednesday night. For the high surf, starting today at 6 AM AST through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, Compromise Street begins to flood in Annapolis. Flooding of much of the City Dock parking lot is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 1:29 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/01 PM 3.0 1.6 2.1 0.5 Minor 18/12 AM 2.3 0.9 1.9 0.5 None 18/02 PM 2.3 0.9 1.3 0.5 None 19/01 AM 1.6 0.2 1.2 0.5 None 19/03 PM 2.2 0.8 1.2 1.0 None 20/02 AM 1.6 0.2 1.2 0.5 None
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 02:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Southern Salinas Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...The Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and interior San Luis Obispo County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Florence, Forest, Oneida, Vilas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 04:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Oneida; Vilas WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 05:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 03:37:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one-half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, southwestern and the Black Hills of South Dakota and northeast and the Black Hills of Wyoming. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures will allow untreated surfaces to become slick.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, West Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 05:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; West Cameron DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor oceanside flooding and localized minor ocean overwash possible into Monday due to wave run up from low pressure well offshore. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Localized ocean overwash possible north of Cape Hatteras, for areas where dune structures are vulnerable, mainly around times of high tide. High tide is around 2 AM Monday morning and 2 PM Monday afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 03:57:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Eastern Saguache County Below 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 70.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Saturday was 70.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 70.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 04:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Clay, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett and Mississippi Counties. In Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cameron, Elk, McKean, Northern Clinton, Potter by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:20:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Elk; McKean; Northern Clinton; Potter WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron and Northern Clinton Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will start in the upper 20s to low 30s early this morning before rising into the mid 30s late this morning. Untreated surfaces may have a glaze of ice on them.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 03:34:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Southeast Johnson County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Freezing fog will cause hard-to-see slick spots on area roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you are driving I-25, be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility. The dense fog will also be present in a small section of northern Natrona County along I-25 and around the towns of Midwest and Edgerton.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Rooks by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Rooks WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to three inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds will average 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to around 25 to 30 MPH, initially out of the northeast but then turning northwesterly Wednesday night. * WHERE...In Kansas, Jewell, Rooks, Osborne and Mitchell Counties. In Nebraska, Thayer County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These areas are right on the southern edge of this winter storm system and there is still some uncertainty regarding storm track. Amounts could increase if the track slips further south, or decrease if the track heads further north.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Pulaski, Saline, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alexander; Franklin; Jackson; Johnson; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Williamson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Tattnall, Toombs, Appling and Wayne Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Baxley. * WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 74.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 74.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 03:57:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...San Juan mountain region. * WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
