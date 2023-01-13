Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Grady, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Grady; Lowndes; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Florida, Madison County. In Georgia, Grady, Thomas, Brooks and Lowndes Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Gilchrist, Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog this morning along the I-10 and I-75 corridors with local visibilities of 1/4 mile or less. Any dense fog should begin to dissipate around 9 am this morning. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Madison by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Madison DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Florida, Madison County. In Georgia, Grady, Thomas, Brooks and Lowndes Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Echols by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinch; Echols PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog this morning along the I-10 and I-75 corridors with local visibilities of 1/4 mile or less. Any dense fog should begin to dissipate around 9 am this morning. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.
