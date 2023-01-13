The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on Jan. 20, 2023, with three episodes dropping each week. Fantasy is all the rage on TV, but while most of the attention is given to the big, expensive live-action shows, animation is not being left behind, with The Dragon Prince, Dragon Age: Absolution, and The Legend of Vox Machina providing epics on par with the houses of dragons and the powerful rings. This season of Vox Machina is bigger, meaner, and has a better balance between absurdist comedy and serious fantasy adventuring. It may anger some hardcore fans with how many liberties it takes with the source material, but it's all in service of telling one cohesive tale that nevertheless continues to capture the essence of improvised Dungeons & Dragons campaigns and the chaos that tends to fuel them.

19 HOURS AGO