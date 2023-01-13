ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Sneaking Out

This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for the Sneaking Out Story Mission. During this mission, you will infiltrate one of Hydra's headquarters to try and save Wanda. Before The Mission. When you wake up, get out of your room. If you check the Mirror Table,...
IGN

The Bell Tolls…

This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Bell Tolls... Story Mission. During this mission, you will face Fallen Venom to try and retrieve a live symbiote sample from him. Before The Mission. Before starting this mission, you need to talk to Tony and then...
IGN

Shattering Expectations

This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Shattering Expectations Story Mission. This is the last mission of the first part of this game. This time, a couple of heroes will join you to break the barrier surrounding the Sanctum Sanctorum and take it back from Lilith's goons.
IGN

Atomic Heart: The Final Preview

After nearly five years since its stunning announcement trailer, we’re now just one month away from the launch of Atomic Heart, the strictly single-player first-person shooter that thrusts you into an alternate history Soviet setting and tasks you with taking on an army of angry androids. The good news is that after going hands-on with the first couple of hours of a near final build of the game, this bolshevik BioShock seems as though it could well be worth the wait – its superpowered combat, fascinating story and spectacular setting all appear to be clicking seamlessly into place to form a cohesive whole, blinking into vibrant life like one of its many deadly assembly line creations.
IGN

The Deep Dark Venomous Depths

This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Deep Dark Venomous Depths Story Mission. During this mission, you will raid one of Hydra's distribution centers. Before The Mission. After waking up, get out of your room and head to The Forge to watch a conversation...
IGN

The Bill Comes Due

This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough of The Bill Comes Due Story Mission. This page also covers everything that unlocks in the Abbey before and after the mission—like using the Forge during the day and exploring and interacting with characters at night. Before the...
IGN

Some Assembly Required

This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough of the Some Assembly Required Story Mission. On this page, we go over the best strategy to defend the Avenger's Tower from Hydra's and how to complete each of this mission's objectives. Before The Mission. After waking up, head...
IGN

The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed, New Trailer Arriving Tonight

A brand new poster has been revealed for The Mandalorian's third season ahead of its trailer debut during tonight's NFL Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can see the poster below, and be sure to tune into the game tonight, January 16, at...
IGN

Chapter 6 - Lost World

Having freshly traveled from Lethe via the crashed pod to a strange Abandoned Eden filled with Omen, you and the party find yourself delving deeper into this new, decrepit world. Guided by Jabberwocky, an Omen who was assigned to escort you outside Abandoned Eden, you search for the reason why Geist gave you the coordinates to this bizarre world in the first place.
IGN

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'Home' Teaser Trailer

Check out the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania teaser trailer. The upcoming Marvel movie stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, and more. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.
IGN

Part 05: Pierre's Path

This route is the shortest and most challenging of the three, so you might want to find someplace (such as Lizard Rock) to grind for a bit of stat boost. When you're ready, head to Viper Manor, where you'll exchange words between Pierre and the guards. Select the first option to make things easier, then defeat the pair of Acacia SGTs.
IGN

The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 Review

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on Jan. 20, 2023, with three episodes dropping each week. Fantasy is all the rage on TV, but while most of the attention is given to the big, expensive live-action shows, animation is not being left behind, with The Dragon Prince, Dragon Age: Absolution, and The Legend of Vox Machina providing epics on par with the houses of dragons and the powerful rings. This season of Vox Machina is bigger, meaner, and has a better balance between absurdist comedy and serious fantasy adventuring. It may anger some hardcore fans with how many liberties it takes with the source material, but it's all in service of telling one cohesive tale that nevertheless continues to capture the essence of improvised Dungeons & Dragons campaigns and the chaos that tends to fuel them.
IGN

Pokémon Account Accidentally Posts Clip with Explicit Content on TikTok

The Pokémon franchise has always been a family-friendly one, never would have anyone heard the likes of Ash and the lot using swear words. Which makes it more interesting that the official Pokémon TikTok account recently posted a clip with two people in Pikachu and Lucario costumes, dancing to an intriguing tune.
IGN

Genshin Dehya Release Date and Details

Dehya is an upcoming Genshin Impact character. She has already been featured in the story and has played quite an important part when she was introduced when version 3.0 was dropped. She's a member of the Eremites, specifically in the Blazing Beasts. Here's what we currently know about Dehya's Release...
IGN

LoL 13.2 ADC Update Details

The League of Legends 13.2 Update is coming, and bringing with it a deluge of changes and tweaks to better balance Champions and the game overall. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the notable changes and improvements coming in 13.2, as well as links to full Patch Notes and PBE datamines.

