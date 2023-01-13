Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
AARP: Michigan in top five states where retirees are moving
WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – The American Association of Retired People (AARP) is reporting that Michigan is now a national magnet for retirees looking for greener pastures. The authors used census data to compute the rankings. Florida was first, drawing about 12% of the seniors seeking new places to...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Bag Secured In Michigan: Home to Over 124,000 Millionaires
According to recent data, there are over 124,000 millionaire households in the state of Michigan. This represents a significant increase from previous years, as the number of millionaire households in the state has been steadily rising over the past decade.
lansingcitypulse.com
Armed with flea meds, Michigan defends hemlock trees against deadly invader
The hemlock wooly adelgid, an aphid-like invader, threatens Michigan’s 170 million hemlock trees. With help from chemical treatments and Michigan’s cold winters, workers aim to keep the pest at bay. Climate change threatens to give the pest a better foothold. SHELBY—To the untrained eye, the towering hemlocks that...
Powerball results for 01/14/23; did anyone win the $397 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan brought home $50,000 and was one number away from winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $397 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 14. That means the drawing on Monday, Jan. 16 will be...
WBAY Green Bay
Meijer makes changes to mPerks loyalty program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WBAY) - Meijer announced it’s making changes to its loyalty program, known as mPerks. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer says with the enhanced mPerks, most purchases will earn points that can be applied to savings. Some purchases that don’t earn points include Instacart or Door Dash orders; alcohol; tobacco; gift, phone, or prepaid debit cards; lottery; postage; and entertainment tickets.
Who Remembers the Asylum That Used to Be in Michigan’s U.P.?
It's funny how you accidentally learn about the history of your current state of residence. As part of a New Year's resolution, I'm attempting to read more books. I started with one written by a Michigan author: The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne. The story is fictional but starts off...
thesalinepost.com
Most Commonly Seen Birds in Michigan
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Michigan using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 258 count sites in Michigan. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept
Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wcsx.com
Michigan Has a Top City for Finding an Affordable Home in 2023
The housing market is finally coming down, largely because of high interest rates, but regardless of the reason, home prices are becoming more affordable. As it turns out, Michigan has one of the best cities for finding an affordable home in 2023. According to BusinessInsider.com, “Despite the record high sale...
Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In Michigan
I don't know about you, but I could eat pizza every day for the rest of my life. Michigan has a lot of options for pizza, but who serves up the best pie in the Mitten State?. Little Caesars is probably the most well-known pizza place in Michigan. They recently became the official pizza of the NFL. For $5-6 it's hard to beat a Hot N Ready.
Michigan has some of the best resort golf courses in America
We've long known Michigan is a fantastic golf destination featuring numerous options for great vacation getaways and stay-and-play resorts. So it was no surprise to see 11 Michigan resort courses make Golfweek's ranking of the Top 200 resort courses in the U.S., published last week. The country's big hitters lead...
"Get ready for the wild ride of parenthood and grandparenthood in Michigan - A humorous guide"
Are you thinking about starting a family in Michigan? Well, let me tell you, it's a wild ride. But before you take the plunge and bring a tiny human into the world, there are a few things you should know.
wnmufm.org
Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI
WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
abc12.com
Friday the 13th historically lucky for Mega Millions in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With the second highest Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs, the Michigan Lottery points out that Friday the 13th is historically lucky for players in the state. Four players in Michigan have claimed Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th over the years:. A Kent City...
Rock of Ages or White Shoal: Which One is Michigan’s Tallest Lighthouse?
Okay, currently there are two lighthouses that claim to be the tallest in Michigan: the White Shoal Lighthouse and the Rock of Ages Lighthouse. According to my original 2021 article on the White Shoal, it's “the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, standing at 121 feet.....about 20 miles east of Mackinac Point.” And according to an Mlive article from January 2023, “White Shoal is a well-known landmark with its iconic red-and-white candy cane paint job. At 121 feet, it’s the tallest lighthouse in the Great Lakes.”
WILX-TV
More than 5 million Mega Million tickets purchased in Michigan for Friday’s drawing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While some may consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, someone could become extremely wealthy after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The drawing is worth $1.35 billion - the fourth-largest lottery price in U.S. history. The cash option is $724.6 million. More than 5.5 million Mega...
bridgemi.com
With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power
Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
WLUC
Minimal relief at the pump for Michigan drivers to begin the week
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers across Michigan won’t see much relief at the pump, as gas price averages have decreased by 2 cents over the past week. According to AAA of Michigan, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan is now $3.30, which is the same price as the current national average. Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA says, “Lower gasoline demand has helped to slow increasing gas prices.”
