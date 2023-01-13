Read full article on original website
Tucker’s time: Cedar Bluff’s sixth man sparks Tigers past Gaylesville
GAYLESVILLE – When Johnny Amison feels his boys basketball team needs an ignition, he turns to senior forward Caleb Tucker to provide it. Tucker did just that on Monday for the Cedar Bluff Tigers at Gaylesville. He came off the bench and scored a game-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers to a 73-47 area victory.
Spring Garden boys hold off Pisgah, 62-53
GUNTERSVILLE – At the Supreme Courts in Guntersville on Monday, John Welsh netted 18 points and Jake Welsh delivered 14 points in leading the Spring Garden Panthers to a 62-53 boys basketball victory over Pisgah. Cam Welsh added 11 points for the Panthers. Chapel Pope posted nine points. Jon...
Jayden Lewis, 4-star 2024 CB out of Alabama, announces 5 SEC teams among top 6
Jayden Lewis, a 4-star 2024 cornerback out of Anniston, Alabama has narrowed his list of possible teams to 6, and 5 hail from the SEC. Lewis is ranked the No. 25 cornerback in the country, and the No. 17 player in the state of Alabama. He listed Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn among his top 6.
Tatum tallies 32 points in Collinsville girls win at North Sand Mountain
HIGDON – Tyla Tatum tallied 32 points, including five 3-pointers, in leading the Collinsville Lady Panthers to a 72-65 girls basketball win at North Sand Mountain on Saturday. For the game, the Lady Panthers connected on 11 treys. Gracie Griggs added 12 points for Collinsville. Sophia Wills contributed 11...
Mr. Edward “Ray” Robertson,
Services will be held Tuesday January 17, 2023 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Sand Rock, Al. Visitation will be 11-1. Service will be held at 1 pm. Rev. Nick Deweese officiating. Edward “Ray” Robertson was a graduate of Sand Rock High School. Ray attended Pleasant Hill Church. He was preceded...
Mrs. Charlotte Anne Myer
Mrs. Charlotte Anne Myer, 44 of Fort Payne, passed away Thursday, January 12th at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Monday, January 16th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Murdock officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM till time of service Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Welcome Hill Cemetery.
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of a Piedmont man. Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the 1999 Nissan Altima that he was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by Kelley R. Breeden, 41, of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced deceased at the scene. Breeden was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital (UAB) by helicopter for treatment. McCallie and Breeden were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near the 153 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Piedmont, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Whataburger coming to east Alabama city
Whataburger is coming to another Alabama city - this time in Calhoun County. The City of Jacksonville announced today that the Texas-based burger chain will soon begin construction on a location on Pelham Road South, across from Starbucks. According to the city, “it may be a while for the project...
Obituary: Larry Edwin Bishop
Larry Edwin Bishop, of Blountsville, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, at the age of 77. Mr. Bishop was born to William and Lily Tracy Bishop on Aug. 22, 1945. Larry was a member of the Holly Pond Broncos Class of 1963 and received several certifications following high school in his field of employment. Mr. Bishop worked many years as a construction foreman. Larry was a loving husband and father and his life revolved around his family. He attended every sporting event, horse show, or activity his children and grandchildren participated in. Larry was a proud “Pops” and he made certain...
Piedmont man dead after Calhoun County crash
A two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County on Saturday afternoon killed a Piedmont man.
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
The DeKalb County Commission Obtains Road Funds Through Rebuild Alabama
DeKalb County Engineer Ben Luther presented the Rebuild Alabama Annual Report. In 2022, DeKalb County began the 2022 fiscal year with $8,859.82 in excess. For 2023, the County will begin with $247,529,62 this is due to contractors not completing all projects due to weather conditions. The report shows that DeKalb...
Jacksonville State University gets new name + logo
Jacksonville State University (JSU) is getting some updates! From a new name to a fresh logo, read on for what’s ahead for the Gamecocks. Out with the old and outdated, in with the new and improved. For the first time in nearly 15 years, JSU is updating its visual identity. The plan was approved by the JSU Board of Trustees on January 10.
Blountsville man killed in crash
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Blountsville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Blount County. Alabama State Troopers said Robert F. Wray, 30, was fatally injured when the 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Troopers said Wray was not using a seat belt at the time of crash, was partially ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Joy Road near Bama Lane, approximately 2 miles south of Blountsville. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
[WATCH] Master Distillers make huge announcement regarding a first for Talladega County
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Bill and Rachel Embry were winners of the television show “Master Distillers” on the Discovery Channel a couple of weeks ago, and today they used the RadioAlabama avenue to announce something that will be a first for the Coosa Valley. Rachel and Bill appeared...
11 arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County
Multiple DeKalb County authorities banded together over the month of December leading to 11 people being arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.
Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County
Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Man Arrested for Aggravated Child Molestation and More in Northwest Georgia
Ryan Bruce Brannon, age 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he engaged in online conversations of a sexual nature with someone he thought to be under the age of 16. Police added that Brannon requested the child send him nude photographs during the conversation. He was...
Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase
In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
A hat-tip to Sterling: Remembering the Cedartown native an legendary actor on his birthday
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post A hat-tip to Sterling: Remembering the Cedartown native an legendary actor on his birthday appeared first on Polk Today.
