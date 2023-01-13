Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers have been found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time they were found in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how...
2 developments to near completion in Friendswood
The Albritton is expected to be completed in 2024. (Rendering courtesy Tannos Development Group) Work will move forward in 2023 on two developments in Friendswood by the Friendswood-based construction company Tannos Development Group. The 1715 Project, a 107,000-square-foot medical office building, is currently under construction and will be ready for...
Click2Houston.com
Spring Branch residents blame flooding in their backyards on new residential construction
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A cluster of neighbors along a street in the Spring Branch neighborhood said construction of a new residential development has caused rainfall to flood their backyards. “The bottom line is, I don’t want to flood where I am,” said Jane, who lives in one of...
Read the latest on the FM 1960 widening road project
Read below for the latest development news. (Canva Courtesy) The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing and widening a half-mile stretch of FM 1960 near North Eldridge Parkway. Cost: $14.69 million Harris County Precinct 3 plans new road projects Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4...
Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas
Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
Click2Houston.com
Why a Texas woman spent nearly $9,000 to keep her missing daughter’s phone active
SPRING, Texas – Nearly 13 years since a Spring teenager disappeared without a trace, her mother is letting go of one piece of her she has held onto all these years. Alexandria “Ali” Lowitzer vanished on April 26, 2010 after riding the bus home from school while walking a short distance to her job on Cypresswood Drive in Spring.
kwhi.com
WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP
Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Click2Houston.com
New Caney and Waller High Schools remove employees for inappropriate relationships
HOUSTON – In separate incidents, two separate school districts in our area have come across the same disturbing problem, employees accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. NEW CANEY ISD. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, of Cleveland, is charged with the crime of having an inappropriate relationship between an educator...
HPD: Man and woman shot while getting food outside taco stand in Alief
HOUSTON — A man and woman were shot in a drive-by while standing outside of a taco stand, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Wilcrest Dr. near the Beechnut St. intersection in the Alief area. Police said the man and woman were...
realtynewsreport.com
Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
fox26houston.com
"I'm banned from Walmart over a bag of Reese's," Houston-area woman says after self-checkout "issue"
MONTGOMERY, Texas - A Houston-area woman is upset after she says she was banned from Walmart stores for accidentally forgetting to scan a bag of candy at a self-checkout counter. "I didn’t want to steal the Reese’s," said Paige Warren. "The second [security] stopped me, I was like, is something...
Click2Houston.com
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month.
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
Click2Houston.com
An end in sight? Not yet, but close
After weeks of winter storms, the atmospheric rivers that have been inundating California look to finally dry up a bit. However, today is another dangerously wet day with 2-4″ of rain and as much as 2′ of snow in the mountains forecasted. You can see plenty of flood and winter warning areas on this map below.
fox26houston.com
FOX 26 Crime Files: Robber shot and killed by armed customer at Houston taqueria caught on camera
Eric Eugene Washington, 30, was shot and killed by an armed customer while attempting to rob patrons at a taqueria in southwest Houston. According to court documents, Washington previously was arrested back in December 2022 and charged with the Assault of a Family Member. In fact, he was expected to show up in court on January 20.
fox26houston.com
Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'
HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Comments / 3