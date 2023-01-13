ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston

MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers have been found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time they were found in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

2 developments to near completion in Friendswood

The Albritton is expected to be completed in 2024. (Rendering courtesy Tannos Development Group) Work will move forward in 2023 on two developments in Friendswood by the Friendswood-based construction company Tannos Development Group. The 1715 Project, a 107,000-square-foot medical office building, is currently under construction and will be ready for...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
LoneStar 92

Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas

Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Why a Texas woman spent nearly $9,000 to keep her missing daughter’s phone active

SPRING, Texas – Nearly 13 years since a Spring teenager disappeared without a trace, her mother is letting go of one piece of her she has held onto all these years. Alexandria “Ali” Lowitzer vanished on April 26, 2010 after riding the bus home from school while walking a short distance to her job on Cypresswood Drive in Spring.
SPRING, TX
kwhi.com

WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP

Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
WALLER, TX
Click2Houston.com

New Caney and Waller High Schools remove employees for inappropriate relationships

HOUSTON – In separate incidents, two separate school districts in our area have come across the same disturbing problem, employees accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. NEW CANEY ISD. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, of Cleveland, is charged with the crime of having an inappropriate relationship between an educator...
NEW CANEY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston Chronicle

A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why

Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

An end in sight? Not yet, but close

After weeks of winter storms, the atmospheric rivers that have been inundating California look to finally dry up a bit. However, today is another dangerously wet day with 2-4″ of rain and as much as 2′ of snow in the mountains forecasted. You can see plenty of flood and winter warning areas on this map below.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox26houston.com

Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'

HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HOUSTON, TX

