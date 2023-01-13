Read full article on original website
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Flaunts Rockin' Revenge Body After Bombshell Tell-All
Fit and fabulous! Christine Brown took to Instagram to show off her slim figure days after she admitted to being humiliated by ex-husband Kody Brown's confession that he was no longer attracted to her.Christine struck several poses in a video set to Michael Bublé's "Feeling Good" while rocking black, faux leather leggings and a flowy, dark blue top. THROWING SHADE? MERI BROWN SLAMS 'MEDIOCRE' PEOPLE WHO MAKE UP THEIR 'OWN' STORIES AFTER CHRISTINE CLAIMS SHE ENDED THEIR FRIENDSHIP"The end of the year is coming to a close and I want to encourage you to think about the new year that's...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Returns to Family's Flagstaff Home Amid Split From Kody Brown
After joining the exodus of wives from Kody Brown's plural family on Sister Wives, one has already returned to Flagstaff. According to InTouch Weekly, Janelle Brown has made her way back to Arizona after an extended stay with her daughter Maddie and other family members. According to InTouch, Brown shared...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton Hits the Gym, Gets Mad Props from Brand New Husband
New, and seemingly improved, Tammy Slaton. The 1,000-Lb Sisters star appears to be more dedicated than ever before to improving both her physique and, as a result, her overall health these days… as most recently evidenced by the photo below. It was snapped by husband Caleb Willingham. “My ANGEL...
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Actively Looking' For A New Wife After Splits From Christine, Janelle & Meri: Source
Kody Brown may be getting back out there!After the breakdown of his marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, the patriarch has been "actively looking" for another spouse to add to his and wife Robyn Brown's formerly polyamorous family.“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to,” an insider spilled, adding Kody wouldn’t be “happy” with just a monogamous union to his fourth bride. SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN CLAIMS KODY FOUND HER 'UNATTRACTIVE' BECAUSE HE DIDN'T LIKE WHEN SHE 'VENTED' TO HIM“Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of...
Sister Wives stars & polygamous couple Christine and Nathan Collier split after Kody’s breakup from three wives
NATHAN and Christine Collier, who shared their family drama on Sister Wives, have split after friend Kody Brown's breakup from his three wives, The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal. The Colliers made an appearance on the hit TLC show in season 8. After a three-year battle in the US District...
‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’
Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
Do ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Owe Money on Coyote Pass? Everything We Know About the Build Delay
Do the stars of Sister Wives owe money on their Coyote Pass property? Kody Brown purchased the land in 2018 for $820,000 with the intention of splitting the property in five parcels for him, his four wives and their children. Nearly five years later, the Brown family has yet to start building their new houses on the land. Keep scrolling to find out why there are delays in their building plans and how much they owe on Coyote Pass .
90 Day Fiance’s Shaeeda Sween’s Net Worth Might Surprise You: Find Out How She Makes a Living
Working woman! 90 Day Fiancé star Shaeeda Sween has an impressive net worth despite leaving her yoga business behind in Trinidad to start over new with husband Bilal Hazziez. During season 9 of the reality show, the couple had several arguments about finances. While he hasn’t disclosed how much money he has, Bilal also played a prank on Shaeeda when she first came to the United States. After picking her up from the airport, he took her to his childhood home – which is in poor condition – instead of the nicer house he currently owns to see how she would react.
Funeral Services Pending for Lisa Marie Presley, 54
Funeral services were pending Friday for Lisa Marie Presley, one day after the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley died at a hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas area.
1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returning from food rehab center
Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.
Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits
Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'
According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
ETOnline.com
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence
Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Sister Wives’ Did Meri Brown Abuse the Family’s Kids? Paedon Makes Alarming Claims: Details
Sister Wives star Meri Brown has been labeled an “abrasive” parent after Christine Brown’s son, Paedon Brown, reflected on his childhood during an appearance on YouTube Live with John Yates on January 11, 2023. Throughout their polygamous marriage, Meri, Christine, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown considered themselves mothers to all of Kody Brown’s 18 children. The shocking allegations come just one month after news broke that Meri and Kody ended their marriage of 32 years. Keep reading to find out what Paedon had to say about Meri’s behavior.
'Southern Charm' Star Shep Rose Allegedly Tried To Kiss Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario Before Taylor Ann Green Split: Source
The woman who Shep Rose drunkingly tried to make out with before officially splitting from Taylor Ann Green has been revealed. A source close to "The Bravo Bottoms" podcast exclusively tells OK! the employee of Leva Bonaparte's — who the Southern Charm O.G. was all over while still being in a relationship with the clinical assistant — was reportedly none other than Mia Alario.
