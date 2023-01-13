ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

mysaline.com

Warm today, prepare for severe weather on Wednesday

Monday’s weather is warm for January, with a slight chance of rain. Watch the MLK Jr Parade article for updates, but hopefully it will still happen. Read below for info on severe weather forecast for Wednesday, and then scroll down for the 7-Day Forecast. Rain and thunderstorms will be...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Shooting in West Little Rock leaves two dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a West Little Rock homicide that happened on Monday evening. According to reports, officers responded to shots fired call on Epernay Circle at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found two deceased people, which officers believe to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Power 95.9

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
CALICO ROCK, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 8 - 14:. 1. 15-year-old arrested and being charged as an adult in Jacksonville. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Tuesday they took the 15-year-old...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night. Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

