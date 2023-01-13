Read full article on original website
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
UAPB honors and remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s visit to campus
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — History can sometimes feel far away, especially for events that happened many lifetimes ago. At the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, that history isn't just nearby— it's a lot closer than you might think. "It's probably the best kept secret," Elbert Bennett, Vice-Chancellor...
Legacy of Dr. King | How this Arkansas organization honors the life of MLK
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many of us take Sunday as a day to relax ahead of the week, but for Diana Shelton, this Sunday was all hands on deck. "Normally I would definitely say no to working on Sunday, but we, definitely in preparation, we do not stop," Shelton said. "We are quite busy."
Martin Luther King, Jr. unity service hosted by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and City of Little Rock
Mayor Frank Scott, Junior and the City of Little Rock hosted a Martin Luther King Jr/ Unity Service on Sunday at Second Baptist Church in Downtown Little Rock.
Lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock due to Interstate 30 construction
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation said that road work on I-30 will result in weekly lane closures. ARDOT said travel impacts will begin on Monday Jan. 16. The double lane closures will be limited from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. according to ARDOT. Daytime closure...
Warm today, prepare for severe weather on Wednesday
Monday’s weather is warm for January, with a slight chance of rain. Watch the MLK Jr Parade article for updates, but hopefully it will still happen. Read below for info on severe weather forecast for Wednesday, and then scroll down for the 7-Day Forecast. Rain and thunderstorms will be...
Power Women: Civil rights and women
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many look back on how civil rights have impacted their lives for the better, especially women.
Shooting in West Little Rock leaves two dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a West Little Rock homicide that happened on Monday evening. According to reports, officers responded to shots fired call on Epernay Circle at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found two deceased people, which officers believe to...
FOX Food Spotlight: Banada Burger
A unique food truck that takes a spin on burgers has hit the streets of Central Arkansas.
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
Little Rock School District students find that robots are education in disguise
A robotics competition hosted by the Little Rock School District Friday had elementary students trying their hand at building robots, all while learning what goes into the process.
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
ARDOT temporarily closing Broadway Street as part of demolition project
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: ARDOT has announced additional lane closures starting Jan. 16 to work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock. Weather permitting, double-lane closures on interstate lanes will generally be limited from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and will be controlled by construction barrels and signage.
Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 8 - 14:. 1. 15-year-old arrested and being charged as an adult in Jacksonville. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Tuesday they took the 15-year-old...
Little Rock house destroyed in early morning fire
A house under renovation was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.
Gov. Sanders attends swearing-in of new Arkansas State Police director
Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police.
ASP: One dead after Thursday night North Little Rock pursuit ends in fiery Maumelle crash
Arkansas state troopers said that one person is dead after a North Little Rock police chase ended in a fiery crash in Maumelle Thursday night.
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRT
LITTLE ROCK, AR. - The Little Rock Education Association (LREA) has come out strongly against recent statements and executive orders signed by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she took office.
Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night. Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
