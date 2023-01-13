ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Sierra snow slows travelers

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Snow will wind down overnight. Expect very cold mornings, with icy roads Tuesday and Wednesday. Another, fast-moving, system will drop through the area Wednesday night. This is a cold storm, with accumulating snow possible at all elevations for the Thursday morning commute. Quieter weather will arrive for the weekend. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Several more inches to fall Monday, break in storm expected Tuesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe visitors and residents are experiencing road closures and power outages as snow continues to fall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Overnight, resorts received several more inches of snow, with Heavenly reporting 8 inches in the last 24 hours. Heavenly is...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Sunday Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snow will start falling in the Sierra tonight and carry into tomorrow. Reno and the North Valleys could see a few inches and the foothills could see up to 8. Allow for extra time when traveling because roads will be icy. Stay up to date on the latest road conditions by visiting NDOT and CalTrans.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Fast-moving storm to bring snow to valley floor overnight

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fast-moving storm is expected to bring snow to the valley floor in Reno Sunday night into Monday morning. Anywhere from one to three inches of snow is expected in Reno and the North Valleys. Heavy snow is forecasted to fall...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Snow to fall through Monday, sunshine expected for Tuesday

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow continues to fall during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, but a break is on the horizon. Overnight, resorts received several more inches of snow, with Palisades reporting 9 inches in the last 24 hours. Palisades is expected to receive 5-9 inches throughout the day...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Snowy Weather to Continue Through Monday Evening

Snow showers will continue on Monday through the afternoon and evening hours with 1 to 4” around the lowest part of Reno and several inches or more in the foothills and for the Washoe and Carson valleys. Snow comes to an end this evening with slick roads for the...
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

Latest storm system continues to dump snow on Sierra; travel not recommended

TRUCKEE -- More snow pounded the Sierra Sunday as officials advised holiday travelers hoping to enjoy fresh powder at Tahoe ski resorts to postpone driving until after Monday evening.The current forecast calls for additional accumulations of one to two feet of snow with snow levels in the 3,500-4,000 feet elevation range. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are expected at peaks. The Caltrans District 10 Twitter account issued a travel advisory, saying drivers should wait until after 10 p.m. Monday evening to try to get to the snow given the dangerous conditions.In addition to the type of whiteout conditions drivers experienced...
TRUCKEE, CA
foxla.com

WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

School Delays on Tuesday, January 17

Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool

STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Snow Expected At All Elevations Monday

The train of storms is nearing it’s end this week, with one more good storm rolling through this week. A weaker storm will move through on Thursday, but Friday will be dry. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows Sunday night at 12am through 10pm Monday for slick roads and low visibility. The snow will begin around 10pm Sunday night and go throughout the day on Monday. Roads will stay slick through Tuesday morning. Lately the storms have been to our west or northwest, but this one will come in from the south. As the low moves to the southeast snow bands will form on the backside of the low and rotate around it. This will give the valley a good chance for snow. While there is still plenty of moisture to work with, levels aren’t as high as they have been. Snow totals will be higher south of I-80 With Carson City seeing anywhere between 3-6” of snow, and Reno 1-3 inches. One to two feet of snow could fall in the high Sierra, mainly in Mono County.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Winter storms impacting mail delivery in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The winter storms are causing delays in delivering mail in South Lake Tahoe and other areas of the Tahoe Basin, including Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, and Truckee. Due to the severe weather, special pick ups will be available at the South Lake Tahoe...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Lyon County Officials Remind Residents of Delphi Road Closure

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is urging people driving over Mason Pass road between Smith and Mason Valleys to not use Delphi Road, as it is closed and not passable currently. This is due to heavy snow and rain accumulated over the past few weeks. Lyon County officials write that...
LYON COUNTY, NV
koamnewsnow.com

CA: TRUCKEE BURIED IN SNOW, SKI AREAS ARE BOOMING

Some in a California community enjoy the burst of snow hitting their area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home

STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
STATELINE, NV

