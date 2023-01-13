Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vail Mountain targets Jan. 21-23 for new Sun Down Express chairlift opening
Chairs now hang from a lift cable on Vail’s new Sun Down Express, giving it the appearance of a full-functioning chairlift. And soon it will be, Vail Mountain announced over the weekend, with an all-important load test for the lift scheduled to begin soon. The mountain is now hoping...
Summit Daily News
Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands
ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
Beaver Creek workers gather to dedicate run in honor of Gary Shimanowitz
Sunbeams hit a thin layer of snow atop the freshly groomed trail “Gary’s” Thursday morning at Beaver Creek as Nadia Guerriero, the resort’s COO, addressed a small group of workers who gathered to remember their former colleague. Calling it a glorious day, she told the crowd...
realvail.com
Eagle Valley’s Krueger family sells trailer park in model for blocking private-equity groups
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group in December went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House
Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
Vail Mountain has now recorded more than 15 feet of snow during the 2022-23 season, with more storms on the way
Vail Mountain reported 7 inches of fresh snow on Monday morning, bringing its total on the season to 183 inches. The fresh dump of snow closed out a busy weekend as Monday’s holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. allowed many skiers to take an extra day off work.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail
GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
1037theriver.com
Photos: See What A Colorado Road Trip Looked Like in the 1940s
Got a road trip planned this summer? The price of gas may change your plans in some cases depending on your destination. What if we could go back in time and tag along on someone else's road trip and let them pay for the gas? A gallon of gasoline in 1945 cost a whopping .21 cents.
On thin ice: Eagle River Fire performs annual ice rescue refresher training
While a beautiful element of the valley’s winterscapes, frozen bodies of water often present a slew of hazards. Rescuers within the Eagle River Fire Protection District prepare to encounter these dangers themselves in rescue scenarios during the agency’s annual ice rescue refresher training. Eagle River Fire rescuers took...
Vail Resorts, town of Vail working to settle East Vail case outside of court
The town of Vail and Vail Resorts are working outside of the district court to settle a dispute over the parcel of land in East Vail that is owned by the ski resort operator. Currently, the town’s motion for immediate possession of the East Vail parcel — which was filed on Oct. 14 — is scheduled to be heard by District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman on Jan. 30 and 31. This hearing is the first step in the condemnation process that the council voted to begin in May 2022.
Bindu memorial film night to premiere Vail freeride competitor Kevin Nichols’ new film ‘Dropping’ on Friday
The annual Bindu Sky Pomeroy Memorial film night is returning Friday to Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, where Pomeroy is remembered as a beloved educator who continues to inspire his former students. Among those students is Kevin Nichols who, after Pomeroy was killed in a snowboarding accident in 2018, went...
1037theriver.com
Photos: The Story of Colorado’s Beautiful Crystal Mill Power Station
Crystal Mill is one of the most photographed historic sites in the state of Colorado. It's easy to see why. The old mill along the edge of the river has been around 129 years and looks like the old west meets the seven dwarfs mining house. The ghost town of...
The Bookworm to host ‘Wild and Sacred Feminine Deck’ workshop￼
When: Tuesday Jan. 17, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632. Cost: $40 (includes deck), purchase tickets from Bookworm. More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormofEdwards.com. The Bookworm of Edwards is hosting the creators of a new sacred feminine oracle deck Tuesday....
Ski and Snowboard Club Vail Nordic skiers shine at U.S. senior national championships in Houghton, Michigan
Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Nordic ski team has returned from four days of racing at the U.S. senior national championships in Houghton, Michigan (Jan. 2-7). Head coach Eric Pepper said that overall, it was a good week. “We had some top performances out of those who have been...
Vail drops ropes on Sun Down Bowl, the last of Back Bowls to open
Vail Mountain dropped the ropes Tuesday on Sun Down Bowl, the last piece of the Back Bowls to open for the season. While there has been ample snow this season, a haul rope to be used for the new Sun Down Express lift had been laying on the runs, creating an obvious hazard. The recent hanging of those cables has now made the area safe for skiers and riders.
Wildest Disc Golf Course Ever is in a Real Colorado Ghost Town
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado is full of things to do with mother nature, world-class hiking trails, and because of the state's rich history, plenty of ghost towns. However, did you...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0