ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Creek, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands

ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
BASALT, CO
Vail Daily

Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House

Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
EDWARDS, CO
KREX

23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail

GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
VAIL, CO
1037theriver.com

Photos: See What A Colorado Road Trip Looked Like in the 1940s

Got a road trip planned this summer? The price of gas may change your plans in some cases depending on your destination. What if we could go back in time and tag along on someone else's road trip and let them pay for the gas? A gallon of gasoline in 1945 cost a whopping .21 cents.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Vail Resorts, town of Vail working to settle East Vail case outside of court

The town of Vail and Vail Resorts are working outside of the district court to settle a dispute over the parcel of land in East Vail that is owned by the ski resort operator. Currently, the town’s motion for immediate possession of the East Vail parcel — which was filed on Oct. 14 — is scheduled to be heard by District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman on Jan. 30 and 31. This hearing is the first step in the condemnation process that the council voted to begin in May 2022.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail drops ropes on Sun Down Bowl, the last of Back Bowls to open

Vail Mountain dropped the ropes Tuesday on Sun Down Bowl, the last piece of the Back Bowls to open for the season. While there has been ample snow this season, a haul rope to be used for the new Sun Down Express lift had been laying on the runs, creating an obvious hazard. The recent hanging of those cables has now made the area safe for skiers and riders.
VAIL, CO
K99

Wildest Disc Golf Course Ever is in a Real Colorado Ghost Town

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado is full of things to do with mother nature, world-class hiking trails, and because of the state's rich history, plenty of ghost towns. However, did you...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy