You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
realvail.com
Eagle Valley’s Krueger family sells trailer park in model for blocking private-equity groups
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group in December went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
The Bookworm to host ‘Wild and Sacred Feminine Deck’ workshop￼
When: Tuesday Jan. 17, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632. Cost: $40 (includes deck), purchase tickets from Bookworm. More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormofEdwards.com. The Bookworm of Edwards is hosting the creators of a new sacred feminine oracle deck Tuesday....
Time machine: 40 years ago, 13,000 guests ski Vail on a Monday
Vail Resorts and the town of Vail were preparing for a big makeover, the Vail Trail reported. A key element of the makeover was known as “Vail’s Front Door,” which sought to transform the main access point onto Vail Mountain in the area known as the Vista Bahn ski yard.
Dr. David Cook joins Vail Symposium for an evening discussing ‘greatness’
What: Understanding “greatness” with Dr. David Cook. When: Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023 | 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information. Have you ever watched a sporting event and wondered, “how did that person get so...
VIDEO: Dedication of Gary’s run at Beaver Creek
Scenes from the dedication of the run called Gary’s at Beaver Creek in honor of the ski resort’s former VP of Operations, Gary Shimanowitz, who died in February of 2022.
Vail Mountain targets Jan. 21-23 for new Sun Down Express chairlift opening
Chairs now hang from a lift cable on Vail’s new Sun Down Express, giving it the appearance of a full-functioning chairlift. And soon it will be, Vail Mountain announced over the weekend, with an all-important load test for the lift scheduled to begin soon. The mountain is now hoping...
1037theriver.com
Photos: The Story of Colorado’s Beautiful Crystal Mill Power Station
Crystal Mill is one of the most photographed historic sites in the state of Colorado. It's easy to see why. The old mill along the edge of the river has been around 129 years and looks like the old west meets the seven dwarfs mining house. The ghost town of...
1037theriver.com
Photos: See What A Colorado Road Trip Looked Like in the 1940s
Got a road trip planned this summer? The price of gas may change your plans in some cases depending on your destination. What if we could go back in time and tag along on someone else's road trip and let them pay for the gas? A gallon of gasoline in 1945 cost a whopping .21 cents.
Vail Valley Foundation names Sierra Adams as vice president of philanthropy
The Vail Valley Foundation has announced that Sierra Adams is the new vice president of philanthropy for the nonprofit organization, which has served the Eagle River Valley in arts, athletics, education, and community leadership since its founding in 1981. “Our first objective is to always seek to promote from within...
Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House
Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
Vail Mountain has now recorded more than 15 feet of snow during the 2022-23 season, with more storms on the way
Vail Mountain reported 7 inches of fresh snow on Monday morning, bringing its total on the season to 183 inches. The fresh dump of snow closed out a busy weekend as Monday’s holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. allowed many skiers to take an extra day off work.
Fireworks, a parade, comedy, ice sculptures and photography on snow: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/13/23
Watch the sky sparkle over Avon this Saturday as fireworks light up the night. Avon is hosting a fireworks show starting at 6 p.m. at Harry A. Nottingham Park, but get there early, the town of Avon will be giving away free hot chocolate and peppermint schnapps while supplies last. The venue opens at 5:30 p.m.
Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
At of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail
GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
Vail Resorts, town of Vail working to settle East Vail case outside of court
The town of Vail and Vail Resorts are working outside of the district court to settle a dispute over the parcel of land in East Vail that is owned by the ski resort operator. Currently, the town’s motion for immediate possession of the East Vail parcel — which was filed on Oct. 14 — is scheduled to be heard by District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman on Jan. 30 and 31. This hearing is the first step in the condemnation process that the council voted to begin in May 2022.
On thin ice: Eagle River Fire performs annual ice rescue refresher training
While a beautiful element of the valley’s winterscapes, frozen bodies of water often present a slew of hazards. Rescuers within the Eagle River Fire Protection District prepare to encounter these dangers themselves in rescue scenarios during the agency’s annual ice rescue refresher training. Eagle River Fire rescuers took...
New legal brief supports controversial Utah rail line opposed by Eagle County and others
The state of Utah has weighed in on Eagle County’s lawsuit to stop federal approval of a rail line that would put oil tankers on the line that parallels the Colorado River on much of the Western Slope. In 2022, Eagle County joined environmental groups including the Center for...
