Dunlap, IL

Extra Effort: Dunlap’s Sophia Remmel More Than Basketball Sharpshooter

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
 4 days ago

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sophia Remmel is quickly approaching the final weeks of her high school playing career.

She’s trying to make the most of it because a knee injury shortened her last season and COVID did a number on her sophomore season.

“A lot of high school stuff that kids go through didn’t happen for me,” Remmel said of COVID restrictions. “I’m grateful for what I have.”

What she has is an impressive resume as a student-athlete. A top four-year varsity player for Dunlap, who’s an honor roll student. She’s also on the board of her school’s National Honor Society and a Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club member that helps plan events like Homecoming and Prom.

She’s also a an aspiring nursing student.

“I always wanted to do something with pediatrics. Specifically, I want to be a NICU nurse,” said Remmel. “I want to help people. I’ve always loved being around babies.”

Her coach is impressed with more than her jump shot.

“I love seeing how much she’s grown the past two or three years,” said Dunlap coach Heather Cassady. “She’s grown into a great, dynamic , mature, young lady.”

She’s signed to play at Morton College in Cicero next year. And to prepare for the rigors of being a college athlete studying nursing, Remmel is taking a heavy load of classwork.

“A coupe of college classes and AP (advanced placement) classes is definitely preparing me for next year,” Remmel said. “Basketball will come to an end. It’s nice knowing I have other parts of my life that make me successful and I work hard at it. It will translate into my nursing career.”

