Jan. 14—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has pleaded not guilty in connection with the September shooting death of an Altoona man at Bergen and Bellevue avenues in Eau Claire. Michael B. Purnell, 32, 2613 Skeels Ave., entered the plea recently in Eau Claire County Court to...

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO