ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Lombardo takes aim at regulations, barriers to hiring workers for vacant jobs

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cfb6a_0kD6qeyz00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Executive orders issued Thursday by Gov. Joe Lombardo take aim at government regulations gone wild, seeking to halt them in their tracks and streamline government.

Lombardo is seeking to remove what he sees as a major obstacle to hiring talented people for vacant jobs in Nevada. Regulations over occupational licenses — such as rules that have kept out-of-state nurses from working in Nevada — are among the targets.

Lombardo is also calling for a freeze on all new regulations while starting a thorough review of all existing regulations.

“Every executive branch department, agency, board and commission shall undertake a comprehensive review of the regulations subject to its enforcement,” with a May 1 deadline for completion, according to Executive Order 2023-003.

Lombardo wants each department/agency/board/commission to provide a list of at least 10 regulations recommended for removal.

The new executive orders come a week after Lombardo issued his first two orders:

  • An end to COVID-19 mandates issued by former Gov. Steve Sisolak
  • A call to fill state workforce vacancies and get state workers back to work in person, normal office operations by July 1.
Gov. Lombardo: Time for state workers to return to offices; Sisolak-era COVID orders repealed

Today’s executive orders:

Executive-Order-2023-003 Download Executive-Order-2023-004 Download

The new executive orders follow a statement during Lombardo’s campaign that he intended leave office with fewer regulations than when he started.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

Related
8newsnow.com

Governor’s executive order on occupational licensing could impact nurses, barbers, interior designers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed several executive orders recently, aimed at helping fill vacant jobs. He is requiring all state occupational and professional licensing boards to examine the regulations they’ve created. That will impact several industries, nursing included. Nevada Board of Nursing Executive Director...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike

Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Politics Now: January 14, 2023

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler: -Nevada has a red flag law meant to take guns away from dangerous people. The 8 News Now Investigators look at whether it’s working. -Assem. Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, the chair of the Assembly Education Committee, talks to us about education funding, if the money is there, and […]
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions

The appointment of former Republican state Sen. James Settelmeyer as director of the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) spurred questions this week over whether the appointment might clash with the Nevada Constitution. The post Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada's law enforcement 'Joining Forces' to cite distracted drivers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you tend to drive while using a handheld electronic device? Nevada's law enforcement is reminding all drivers it's illegal. From Jan. 13 through the 31, Nevada's law enforcement agencies will be Joining Forces and citing distracted drivers. Nevada law states that any use of...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Adopt Buzz at the Nevada SPCA today!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a little cuddle bug during all these storms. Maybe check out the Nevada SPCA. Joining me now is executive director, Lori Heeren and Buzz.
NEVADA STATE
One Green Planet

Burning Man Lights Up the Desert, But Not With Clean Energy

Burning Man, the annual festival known for its free-spirited and eco-conscious community, is currently facing criticism for its decision to sue the state of Nevada over a new clean energy law. The law, passed in 2019, requires large electricity users such as Burning Man to source at least 50 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2030.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy