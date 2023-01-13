ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las Vegas man arrested after shooting girlfriend’s friend ‘with benefits’ at trailer park: police

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s friend “with benefits” at a trailer park Friday, newly released documents said.

Theodore Pafundi, 38, of Las Vegas is facing a charge of open murder after shooting at the unarmed man five times near Washington Avenue and Lamb Boulevard, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZ5OD_0kD6qd6G00
Theodore Pafundi, 38, of Las Vegas (LVMPD/KLAS)

According to police, Pafundi was in a 12-year romantic relationship and shares three kids with Tiffany Swiderski. About 10 months ago, the pair spilt up for two months before getting back together.

Swiderski had also been in a “friends-only” relationship with a man named Chad Jensen for about 4 years. However, the relationship between Jensen and Swiderski morphed into a more intimate relationship, police said.

According to police, Tiffany described her relationship with Jensen as a “friends with benefits” type. Both Jensen and Pafundi knew of each other and their relationship with Swiderski.

On Jan. 6, Swiderski and Pafundi were at a local Dotty’s in the early evening. After they finished gambling, the two went to Swiderski’s aunt’s trailer, where they had been staying, police said.

According to police, Swiderski was in the driver’s seat of a car and Pafundi was in the passenger’s seat with the window down. Swiderski was attempting to enter the code to open the gate to the community when another car, driven by Jensen, pulled up.

Jensen got out of the car yelling obscenities at both Swiderski and Pafundi. Jensen then punched Pafundi in the mouth through the open window, causing his lip to bleed, police said.

Pufundi then pulled out a gun and shot at Jensen five times, hitting him. Jensen then got back into his car and drove into the landscaping at the front of the complex, according to police.

Swiderski and Pafundi drove back to her aunt’s trailer where Pafundi got into a car and tried to leave the complex. When he got to the front of the complex, he saw patrol cars blocking the entrance so he decided to drive back to the trailer where he later surrender to officers, police said.

In an interview with police, Pafundi said that he and Jensen had prior verbal altercations in the past two weeks, however, nothing escalated to anything physical. Jensen and Pafundi had been going back a forth in text messages and on Facebook Messenger, officers said.

According to police, Pafundi said he “snapped” and said while speaking with officers: “Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot this guy.”

Pafundi also said that he believed that Jensen had become very aggressive in his arguments to the extent of calling Pafundi a bad father, police said.

Pafundi was booked into CCDC on a charge of open murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after man killed at bus stop Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after they said a man was killed at a bus stop Sunday night. According to police, officers received a report of a person stabbed near a bus bunch at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police warn of burglary series in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents of a series of burglaries that have targeted properties near golf courses in Summerlin. According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred on 11 occasions since October 2022. Police say that in each event, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas tow yard employee shot and killed at work, remembered at vigil

Union alleges critically low staffing levels at HCA Healthcare hospitals in Las Vegas. The union SEUI is taking aim at HCA healthcare system, which runs several Las Vegas valley hospitals. ONLY ON FOX5: Social media influencer CJ So Cool recovering after shooting attack at Henderson home. Updated: 13 hours ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed at tow yard

Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil. Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed …. Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in south valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with another vehicle in a south valley intersection, police said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Pebble Road and Spencer Street. According to Metro, the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Spencer at the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy