WLBT
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
kicks96news.com
MCPA: Two Labs Approved to Begin Testing Medical Marijuana in MS
It’s a big step toward the start of medical marijuana sales in Mississippi. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says it’s learned that the State Health Department has approved two labs to begin testing the products that’ll soon be available in dispensaries. The labs are located in Flowood and Natchez.
Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi, state’s top doctor says
Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State...
Mississippi bill filings: Medicaid, initiatives, elections
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators had a light workload the first two weeks of their three-month session, but they are about to get busy debating proposals that could affect health care, voting rights and other issues. Monday was the deadline to file general bills. House and Senate committees face a Jan. 31 deadline to […]
breezynews.com
Most of Local Area Now Under Level 2 Storm Risk
A Level 2 “slight” risk of severe weather beginning tomorrow has been expanded to the east and now includes almost all of the local area. The National Weather Service says damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible with the storms that’ll begin in the Delta and move into this part of Mississippi tomorrow night.
Mississippi Skies: First round of rain ending before severe threat arrives
Our weather pattern of warm front, sunshine, cold front continues the next few days as the wardrobe confusion won’t be going away anytime soon. Some parts of Mississippi are running 25 to 30 degrees above average for this time of the year; however, as the old saying goes, “if you don’t like Mississippi’s weather, just wait a few hours.”
techvisibility.com
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Mississippi loses one of its fearless and unflinching voices and activists, Mrs. Ineva May Pittman
Mississippi has lost one of its fearless and unflinching voices and activists, Mrs. Ineva May Pittman. I don’t remember one issue regarding civil rights in any form that Mrs. Pittman hasn’t been involved in impacting – from proper funding of state education, improving the number of certified teachers in poor districts, reducing mass incarceration of Black folks (including closing the school-house to jailhouse pipeline), fighting for fair representation on school boards, voter education and registration, working to save Smith Robertson Museum, changing the Mississippi flag, Census work, redistricting, Jackson’s ongoing water crisis, the Ayers case to properly fund public HBCUs, and so much more. One of the most noted accomplishments is her contribution in having the Jackson International Airport named in honor of Medgar Evers. Yet, for Mrs. Pittman, the symbolism of that act is only essential because it serves as an example of what Black folks can accomplish and that we must be dedicated to Evers’ actions as well as his words.
WLOX
D’Iberville man goes from homeless to church trustee with help of pastor
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Not too long ago, George Wright spent his days sleeping outside, digging in dumpsters and wondering where his next meal would come from. For Wright, life wasn’t about living...but surviving. “I was just hustling and staying, you know, anywhere I can,” said Wright. “I...
hottytoddy.com
Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK
In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
Focused on Mississippi: Try to spot green comet
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If we brave the early morning chill right now, in a dark, clear sky, we may be able to see something not seen on earth in 50,000 years. Every now and again a comet comes along worth the time to try to see. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be that comet. […]
WLBT
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The price of eggs across the nation remains on the rise as the Avian Influenza outbreak has now wiped out roughly 45 million farm-raised hens. The virus, otherwise known as “Bird Flu,” took its toll towards the start of the holiday season as turkeys became more expensive for customers.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old
A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
pelahatchienews.com
Grant program offers free graduate degree to aspiring educators
Applications are now open for new candidates to the Mississippi Department of Education’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program, where up to two hundred aspiring educators can receive a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education and professional mentorship at no cost. The priority deadline to submit applications is Feb....
