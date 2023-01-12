Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Southern Gardening: Navigate seed catalogs confidently this spring
I don’t know about you, but I have been bombarded with seed catalogs this winter. Since about age 12, one of my favorite hobbies has been looking through catalogs at all the new plants. Some new plants have forever changed the horticulture industry, while others disappear after just one...
Commercial Dispatch
Earline Howard
MACEDONIA — Earline Ray Rogers Howard, 80, died Jan. 12, 2023. Funeral Services are at 3 p.m. today, at the Macedonia Community Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services, at the church. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
