The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Cain Pemel, of the Bronx. He was last seen last Friday around 1:45 p.m. along Grand Concourse. Pemel is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen...

BRONX, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO