Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
Police: Man shot in the back in Bed-Stuy; shooter on the loose
A man is now recovering at a hospital after getting shot in the back in Bed-Stuy Sunday night.
Police: 11-year-old boy stabbed in Jersey City
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Jersey City.
News 12
Police release video of car that struck teen bicyclist, took off in Selden
Police have released new video of the car they say sped off after hitting a teen on his bike in Selden earlier this month. Detectives have now determined that the car is a silver or gray Toyota Camry, possibly year 2021 or newer. A News 12 has reported, police say...
Weekend of gun violence, stabbings across the Bronx and Brooklyn
Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest overnight in Highbridge and 23-year-old Yordani Urena has been charged with felony assault.
Police: Fiery car crash on LIE leaves woman critical
Good Samaritans pulled the female driver out of the car and administered first aid, according to police.
Police: Little Ferry man accused of setting his own pickup truck on fire
A Little Ferry man has been accused of setting his own vehicle on fire.
News 12
Police: Several cars stolen from high-end dealership in Spring Valley
Police in Spring Valley say several cars were stolen from a high-end dealership. Detectives say the break-in happened at Wide World of Cars Ferrari. Few details have been released about the incident. The dealership would only say it was an active investigation.
Pedestrian recovers after being pinned by vehicle in Yonkers
They believe a female driver from North Carolina was involved.
Yonkers police: Woman stabbed, man injured in apparent domestic incident
Yonkers police told News 12 they anticipate criminal charges will be filed once they determine the primary aggressor.
NYPD: Construction worker in serious condition after accident in Brooklyn
A construction worker is in serious condition after an incident on 8th Avenue and President Street in Brooklyn.
Suffolk County ATV drivers to lose riding facility amid police crackdown on illegal riders
Tenth Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma is a six-acre dirt track where people can practice their skills on dirt bikes and ATVs. The place is set to close down in two weeks because the lease is up.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for stabbing 14-year-old boy near Bronx school
The NYPD says the boy was stabbed on the basketball court near M.S. 301 on Cauldwell Avenue.
NYPD: Woman wanted in Brooklyn subway assault arrested in Georgia, extradited to NYC
Police say 33-year-old Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing some kind of chemical substance at a woman in December at the Nostrand Avenue and Winthrop Street subway station.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for punching woman, using anti-gay slur in Bronx deli
Authorities say a man inside the Hugh J. Grant Circle bodega used a slur against the 25-year-old victim before punching her in the mouth and causing her to fall to the floor.
Police: Woman critically injured in shooting at East Islip bar; suspect at large
Authorities say it happened around 1:10 a.m. at the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue.
News 12
NYPD searches for missing 14-year-old Bronx boy missing since Friday
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Cain Pemel, of the Bronx. He was last seen last Friday around 1:45 p.m. along Grand Concourse. Pemel is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen...
News 12
Police: Men steal debit card, cash in gunpoint robbery in East New York
Police say two armed men stole a person’s debit card and cash in East New York on Monday. They say it happened at 702 Vandalia Ave. around 2 p.m. The suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing and masks. No injuries were reported.
News 12
Poughkeepsie police: Fugitive sought in burglary arrested
Police in the City of Poughkeepsie say they arrested a fugitive on Saturday who was wanted for burglary. Officers observed 45-year-old Walter Shuster III around 1 p.m. driving a vehicle in the area of Maple Street and Smith Street. Town of Ulster Police had notified the officers that Shuster was...
Bridgeport senior claims mold contamination forces her to sleep in car
Carmen Casado claims the mold problem at Fireside Apartments on the Upper East Side is so bad, she's ended up in the emergency room with health issues affecting her breathing.
