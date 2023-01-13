ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

UMC Clocks 10% Sequential Revenue Decline In Q4; Issues Cautious Outlook

United Microelectronics Corp UMC reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 14.8% year-on-year to $2.21 billion (NT$67.84 billion), beating the consensus of $2.15 billion. The revenue decreased by 10% Q/Q due to inventory correction within the semi-industry, which lowered wafer shipments. Revenue from 22 and 28nm grew to 28% of the...
Benzinga

5 Most Expensive Tech Stocks You Should Worry About

The most overbought stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.

