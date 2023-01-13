Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
UMC Clocks 10% Sequential Revenue Decline In Q4; Issues Cautious Outlook
United Microelectronics Corp UMC reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 14.8% year-on-year to $2.21 billion (NT$67.84 billion), beating the consensus of $2.15 billion. The revenue decreased by 10% Q/Q due to inventory correction within the semi-industry, which lowered wafer shipments. Revenue from 22 and 28nm grew to 28% of the...
5 Most Expensive Tech Stocks You Should Worry About
The most overbought stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Comments / 0