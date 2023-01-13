ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

Osage man sentenced to 30 years for impregnating neighbor girl

An Osage Beach man is sentenced for impregnating an 11-year-old neighbor. Marquecio Simmons, 30, pleaded guilty Monday, January 9 to first-degree statutory rape. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Court documents state the girl miscarried a fetus in January 2020. Through criminal paternity testing, officials were able to...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested in St. Louis for December shooting in his hometown

A Columbia man wanted for a shooting last month with injuries is arrested in St. Louis. The Columbia Police Department reports Terrance Johnson, Jr., 27, was apprehended Thursday by officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Monroe County man dies when his cement truck overturns in Boone County

A Monroe County man dies when he wrecks a cement truck in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, was driving on Route Z, just northeast of Columbia, on Monday afternoon when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says Boshears veered back and forth across the road, until the truck overturned onto its top.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Mexico man pleads guilty to raping 13-year-old runaway

An Audrain County is facing a minimum of 10 years in a federal prison for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, of Mexico, pleaded guilty Thursday to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. He’ll be sentenced April 12.
MEXICO, MO
kjluradio.com

One person arrested, another still sought, for gunshots in Marshall

One person is arrested following numerous reports of shots fired in Marshall. The Marshall Police Department says it was contacted Friday night by Saline County dispatchers who said they were receiving reports of multiple gunshots fired on the city’s east side. Dispatchers were able to provide police with a vehicle description of the shooter.
MARSHALL, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man seriously injured when he's thrown from his car

A Lake-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car just west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, of Osage Beach, was driving on Route MM Monday afternoon when he traveled off the side of the road, struck a ditch and an embankment, then overturned.
OSAGE BEACH, MO

