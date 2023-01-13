Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Osage man sentenced to 30 years for impregnating neighbor girl
An Osage Beach man is sentenced for impregnating an 11-year-old neighbor. Marquecio Simmons, 30, pleaded guilty Monday, January 9 to first-degree statutory rape. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Court documents state the girl miscarried a fetus in January 2020. Through criminal paternity testing, officials were able to...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in St. Louis for December shooting in his hometown
A Columbia man wanted for a shooting last month with injuries is arrested in St. Louis. The Columbia Police Department reports Terrance Johnson, Jr., 27, was apprehended Thursday by officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man pleads down in double homicide, to be sentenced in March
A Jefferson City man charged with a double homicide pleads guilty eleven days before his scheduled trial. Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson confirms Torry Upchurch pleaded guilty Friday at his pre-trial hearing to two counts of second-degree murder. He’ll be sentenced March 13. Upchurch had been charged with...
kjluradio.com
Monroe County man dies when his cement truck overturns in Boone County
A Monroe County man dies when he wrecks a cement truck in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, was driving on Route Z, just northeast of Columbia, on Monday afternoon when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says Boshears veered back and forth across the road, until the truck overturned onto its top.
kjluradio.com
Mexico man pleads guilty to raping 13-year-old runaway
An Audrain County is facing a minimum of 10 years in a federal prison for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, of Mexico, pleaded guilty Thursday to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. He’ll be sentenced April 12.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: One person dead, another arrested after Saturday afternoon shooting in Jefferson City
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Michael A. Burns, 27, of Jefferson City. Police report witnesses have provided accounts of the incident that corroborate the 38-year-old suspect's version. No charges have been filed at this time. One person is arrested for a weekend murder in Jefferson City. The Jefferson...
kjluradio.com
One person arrested, another still sought, for gunshots in Marshall
One person is arrested following numerous reports of shots fired in Marshall. The Marshall Police Department says it was contacted Friday night by Saline County dispatchers who said they were receiving reports of multiple gunshots fired on the city’s east side. Dispatchers were able to provide police with a vehicle description of the shooter.
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach man seriously injured when he's thrown from his car
A Lake-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car just west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, of Osage Beach, was driving on Route MM Monday afternoon when he traveled off the side of the road, struck a ditch and an embankment, then overturned.
