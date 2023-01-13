St. Job Of Pochaiv Orthodox Church To Celebrate Holy Theophany Jan. 18 And Blessing Of The Water At Ashley Pond, Jan. 22

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Nora Isabella Grace Chaires – Jan. 9, 2023
Nora Isabella Grace Chaires was born on January 9, 2023 at 1:14 a.m. to proud parents Rachel (Anaya) and Rob Chaires. Nora was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque weighing 6lbs 3oz and was 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Roger and Lilly Anaya of Rio Rancho. Paternal grandparents are Richard Chaires of Lordsburg and Carmen Molina of Silver City. Maternal great-grandparents are Juanita Hinsley and the late Ronald Hinsley of White Rock, and Martha Anaya and the late Jose Anaya of La Union. Paternal great-grandparents are Helen Chaires and the late Fransisco ‘Kiki’ Chaires of Lordsburg, and Oscar and Carmen Gonzalez of Silver City. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Arts Council Calls For Artists
The Los Alamos Arts Council is kicking off a new year of fantastic exhibits, gallery shows, and events. We invite all artists to apply to become a part of our gallery shop in 2023! Applications are open and can be found at: https://www.cognitoforms.com/LosAlamosArtsCouncil/callforartgalleryshop. Our Exhibit season is starting off with...
losalamosreporter.com
LAFD Holds Retirement, Recognition And Promotions Celebration
Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi Maestas, far right, poses with Los Alamos Fire Department personnel who were promoted in 2022 after she administered the oath of office to them. Pictured are, from left, DE Dylan Mahoney, DE Dustin Rogers, Capt. John Bialy, Dep. Chief Wendy Servey, Div. Chief/Fire Marshal James Pepe, DE Matt Rodriguez, DE Michael Manzanares, Capt. Colorado Cordova and Capt. Sam Meyersick, Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
White Rock Speedway Gas Station Now Open 24/7
The Speedway Gas Station at 11 Rover Blvd. in White Rock will be open 24/7 effective immediately. Courtesy photo. Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, you may be happy to hear that effective immediately, the Speedway Gas Station and Convenience Store at 11 Rover Blvd. in White Rock is open 24 hours a day.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Young Guns Score High In Jan. 7-9 High School Clay Target Assoc. Zone 1 Competition In Aztec
Representing the Los Alamos Young Guns team in Aztec last weekend were, from left, Stetson Trujillo, Donovan Allen, Matthew Nowell, Gavin Robles, Alyssa Vigil, Ana Schmitz, Rhyen Vigil, Sam Nowell, Reed Trujillo, and Coach Mike O’Neill. (Not in the photo are Colton Hollander and Dylan Munoz). Courtesy photo. Donovan...
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Terrance Michael Vergamini Sept. 25, 1965 – Nov. 20, 2022
Terrance Michael Vergamini passed away on November 20, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Terry is survived by his wife Catherine Mahan Boyd, his mother Peggy Gautier, his stepmother Nora Haskins and by members of his extended family as well as friends and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his father Phil Vergamini, his brother Tony Vergamini and his stepfather Jim Gautier.
losalamosreporter.com
2022 Highlights Of N3B Los Alamos’ Legacy Environmental Waste Cleanup At LANL
A truck carrying LANL legacy environmental waste off the hill. Photo Courtesy N3B Los Alamos. In its fourth year addressing environmental impacts from Los Alamos National Laboratory’s (LANL) Manhattan Project- and Cold War-era operations, N3B made significant progress as the contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office (DOE EM-LA). Here’s a snapshot of a few key N3B accomplishments during fiscal year 2022:
losalamosreporter.com
Why Your Daughter Should Wrestle
Hello, my name is Emily Tew. I am the girls wrestling coach at Los Alamos High School. I am also deeply involved in wrestling at the state level as the NM USA Wrestling Director of Women’s Wrestling. Wrestling has been a large part of my life ever since I picked it up in 7th grade. Back then, there were far less opportunities for women. I competed against boys in middle school and high school. I had the opportunity to wrestle females at only a select few tournaments a year. All that has since changed. Now girls wrestling is a sanctioned high school sport in 36 states. It is currently the only scholastic combat sport for women in the area. There are also over 100 colleges that offer women’s wrestling and scholarships to wrestle at the next level. Opportunities abound and they keep increasing.
losalamosreporter.com
Planning & Zoning Commission Approves Arbolada Subdivision Final Plat
Los Alamos County Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously voted to approve the Final Plat for the proposed 85-home Arbolada subdivision at 659 San Ildefonso Road on North Mesa adding the following nine conditions:. 1. Drainage pond maintenance as noted on Final Plat documents. 2. Right-of-way dedications as referenced on Final...
Comments / 0