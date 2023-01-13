St. Job Of Pochaiv Orthodox Church To Celebrate Holy Theophany Jan. 18 And Blessing Of The Water At Ashley Pond, Jan. 22

Hello, my name is Emily Tew. I am the girls wrestling coach at Los Alamos High School. I am also deeply involved in wrestling at the state level as the NM USA Wrestling Director of Women’s Wrestling. Wrestling has been a large part of my life ever since I picked it up in 7th grade. Back then, there were far less opportunities for women. I competed against boys in middle school and high school. I had the opportunity to wrestle females at only a select few tournaments a year. All that has since changed. Now girls wrestling is a sanctioned high school sport in 36 states. It is currently the only scholastic combat sport for women in the area. There are also over 100 colleges that offer women’s wrestling and scholarships to wrestle at the next level. Opportunities abound and they keep increasing.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 19 HOURS AGO