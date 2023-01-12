Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53
Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team
The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow. Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing. Padre orgulloso. ❤️ Proud Dad. 🫶 #VG27 pic.twitter.com/znD0VA0trW — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 15, 2023 Here was Vlad’s other tweet: “A new... The post Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored
The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday
The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon. Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon. Thomas, a ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
Gleyber Torres, Yankees Unable to Settle as Team Avoids Arbitration with 9 Others
The Yankees agreed to terms with nine of their 10 arbitration-eligible players on Friday. The only exception was Gleyber Torres. New York and the second baseman were unable to agree on terms before Friday’s deadline. Torres filed at $10.2 million, while the Yankees offered $9.7 million, per multiple reports. This means the two sides could be heading for an arbitration hearing – a rare occurrence in recent team history – though the club and the infielder can still reach common ground before a hearing takes place. Such was the case with Aaron Judge last year.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Veteran Catcher On Minor-League Deal
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added some depth to their catching ranks. The Red Sox on Monday agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The contract comes with a $2 million salary if Alfaro makes the 26-man roster, and has opt-outs on both June 1 and July, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, who confirmed the report.
Yardbarker
Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes
The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
3-time All-Star who played for Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies has died
Former MLB All-Star player Frank Thomas has died. The New York Mets announced his death on social media. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas,” the team wrote. No cause of death was given. Thomas played for the Mets from 1962-1964. He...
Red Sox’ riskiest MLB offseason move
The Boston Red Sox have had an interesting offseason to this point. Public opinion of the team was at an all-time low after Xander Bogaerts departed in free agency to sign a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres, and the front office has been scrambling to fix things ever since.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth
The Boston Red Sox made one of the more intriguing depth moves of the offseason by adding a potential low-risk high-reward option behind the plate. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston entered the new year in need of an upgrade. While it won't make national headlines, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom finally addressed the position.
theScore
Correa agent Boras puzzled by New York's decision: 'I don't understand the Mets'
Carlos Correa will spend the next six years of his career with the Minnesota Twins after a series of failed negotiations with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets cost him over $100 million. Correa's agent, Scott Boras, was perplexed by how the Mets handled their end of discussions,...
Yardbarker
Sizing Up the AL West: Texas Rangers
The Houston Astros are one of, if not the best team on paper entering the 2023 MLB season. Still, games have to be played and none hold more weight over a 162 game season than divisional games. While the Astros are heavily favored in the American League West, it would...
A-Rod’s welcome message to Carlos Correa will hit Yankees fans strangely
During the endgame of Carlos Correa’s 2022-23 free agency (Parts III and IV of a two-year saga), we heard plenty about the shortstop’s interest in the New York Yankees, as well as the generalities of the New York City lifestyle. According to Jon Heyman, in the wake of...
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder
With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
Signing Former All-Star Outfielder Could Give Red Sox Needed Power Boost, Flexibility
Who should the Red Sox look into signing?
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Former All-Star Shortstop, Productive Utility Man
It will not be long before the Boston Red Sox are assembled in Fort Myers for spring training, but the team is not quite complete. There are a few players left on Boston's shopping list, including two of the top free-agent position players left on the market. "The Red Sox,...
