Effective: 2023-01-17 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Grady; Lowndes; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Florida, Madison County. In Georgia, Grady, Thomas, Brooks and Lowndes Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

BROOKS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO