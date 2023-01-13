Man fatally stabbed in East Village altercation identified

SAN DIEGO — A man fatally stabbed during a fight Sunday in the East Village neighborhood was identified, authorities said.

Francisco Morales, 41, was identified as the victim killed, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release Thursday. He was homeless at the time of his death.

The incident occurred around 7:26 p.m. at 100 17th Street, where officers found Morales lying in the roadway with multiple stab wounds to his body, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Paul Bellow, was detained and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, per SDPD.

“The preliminary information gathered was that Bellow entered a woman’s tent at 100 17 th Street, punched her, and then threatened to kill her while holding a knife to her throat,” Sharki said. “Shortly after that, he became involved in a physical altercation with the victim. During that altercation, Bellow stabbed the victim to death.”

Bellow, who is also believed to be homeless, was arrested and booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

