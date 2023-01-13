Read full article on original website
LSU’s Joe Burrow Honored With Bengals Themed King Cake With ‘Baby Joey’
The town of Cincinnati and Bengals fans are in full playoff mode after Sunday night's 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens, advancing the team to the next round. To celebrate, a local bakery is once again selling the "King of the Jungle" king cake, complete with a "Baby Joey". Joe...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Damar Hamlin Returns to Buffalo Bills Facility to Greet Teammates [PHOTO]
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who went into cardiac arrest just a few weeks ago on an NFL field, has returned to be with his teammates. After making a remarkable recovery, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital and now he appears to be walking on his own. Doctors...
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged with Capital Murder, Could Face Execution
Alabama Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles, 21, was arrested and charged with capital murder, along with 20 year-old Michael Lynn Davis. Miles and Davis are charged with allegedly shooting 23-year old Jamea Jonae Harris on a strip in Tuscaloosa early Sunday morning, according to AL.com. If convicted, Miles could...
