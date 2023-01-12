ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osubeavers.com

Beavers Headed to Bay Area for Thursday Tilt with Stanford

THE GAME: Oregon State will head to the Bay Area for a Thursday matchup at Stanford. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. LIVE STATS: Live stats will be available at...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Conquering Little Rock in Pac-12 Opener

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 28th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team completed an undefeated weekend following a 35-3 win over Little Rock in the Pac-12 opener on Sunday afternoon in the Arkansas capital. The Beavers (5-5, 1-0 Pac-12) took nine of the 10 bouts to even their season record through...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
ALBANY, OR
Emerald Media

Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed

In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Taking a look inside the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters' in South Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- As Eugene continues to battle the homelessness crisis, one local shelter is helping work to get people off the streets and back on track. It's called the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters.' It may be small, sitting at only 20 huts, but it's something camp manager, Nathan Showers, is very proud to be a part of.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb

In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
BROWNSVILLE, OR
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Former Florence City Manager Sentenced to Two Years of Supervised Probation

The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal was sentenced yesterday to two years of supervised probation. The criminal charges are related to his behavior with women he supervised at Florence City Hall. In October, Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene church removes trees without permits

EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy