Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The route begins on Irma Blvd. and will continue down Burnside Ave. to Hwy. 30. More information is available at its Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will be Feb. 11 starting at noon. Grand marshals are Manny and Christine...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales
King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU AgCenter Livestock Show set for Feb. 11-18 in Gonzales
Louisiana youth from Ruston to Raceland and everywhere in between will gather in February for the 88th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. AgCenter officials expect more than 2,000 4-H and FFA exhibitors to bring thousands of animals for competition during the week of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library offers computer assistance
Assistance is available for Beginner Computer Skills, Introduction to Microsoft Office products such as Word, Excel, and Publisher, Email and social media, or help with electronic devices to use the library’s digital resources. All sessions will be held at the library in Gonzales. Sign up for a 30-minute session...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council committee assignments announced
Ascension Parish Council Chair Chase Melancon released appointments to the council's sub-committees. As chair, one of his responsibilities is to form the committees, which include recreation, transportation, finance, personnel, utilities, and strategic planning. Melancon has stated he will not appoint anyone to strategic planning or utilities as he has proposed...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish 4-H to host livestock show, stick horse rodeo
The Ascension Parish 4-H hosts its 13th annual Stick Horse Rodeo Friday at Lamar Dixon in Barn 8. Registration is at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. The show is open to all youth 11 years old and younger. The classes are Buckin’ Horse, Buckin’ Bull, Flag Race and Barrel Racing.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
In honor of MLK, a day of service was celebrated in Ascension Parish
In Donaldsonville, the parish seat of Ascension Parish, fellowship and service marked the day set aside to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of its event at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville, as well as activities hosted at the River Road African American Museum Jan. 16.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball vs. Auburn: Score predictions and scouting report
BATON ROUGE — It can't get any worse than it got on Saturday for LSU basketball. Can it?. LSU (12-5, 1-4 SEC) suffered one of the most humiliating losses in program history at No. 4 Alabama last week, falling 106-66 to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. LSU fell behind by 30 points in the first 15 minutes of the game and ended the half down 59-22.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why Seimone Augustus stayed home, became LSU legend instead of picking Tennessee, UConn
Legendary LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman, who was serving as athletic director during Seimone Augustus' stardom in school, once labeled her as the most influential recruit in the history of Louisiana State University athletics. Think about that for a moment. Not a football player. Or baseball player. But Augustus, the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Matt McMahon: LSU basketball blowout loss to Alabama 'a thorough butt-kicking'
The good news for LSU basketball is the only direction it can go from here is up. Because on Saturday against No. 4 Alabama, the Tigers hit rock bottom so hard the rock began to crumble. The Crimson Tide demolished LSU at the Coleman Coliseum, 106-66. It reflected what the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
No. 5 LSU women's basketball rolls Auburn by 30 on Seimone Augustus Day
The LSU women's basketball team wasn't about to spoil Seimone Augustus Day. Hours after the university and program honored the LSU great unveiling her statue outside the basketball practice facility Sunday, the No. 5 Tigers rolled Auburn, 84-54, in front of the fifth-largest crowd in LSU women's basketball program history inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball score vs. Auburn: Live updates
On paper, it won't be expected to be much of a game between No. 5 LSU (17-0, 5-0) and Auburn (10-6, 0-4). For LSU women's basketball, this weekend is more about celebration and homecoming, and the matchup with Auburn inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday afternoon (2 p.m., SEC Network+) should just be the emphatic exclamation point.
