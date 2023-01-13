ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The route begins on Irma Blvd. and will continue down Burnside Ave. to Hwy. 30. More information is available at its Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will be Feb. 11 starting at noon. Grand marshals are Manny and Christine...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales

King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
LSU AgCenter Livestock Show set for Feb. 11-18 in Gonzales

Louisiana youth from Ruston to Raceland and everywhere in between will gather in February for the 88th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. AgCenter officials expect more than 2,000 4-H and FFA exhibitors to bring thousands of animals for competition during the week of...
GONZALES, LA
Ascension Parish Library offers computer assistance

Assistance is available for Beginner Computer Skills, Introduction to Microsoft Office products such as Word, Excel, and Publisher, Email and social media, or help with electronic devices to use the library’s digital resources. All sessions will be held at the library in Gonzales. Sign up for a 30-minute session...
GONZALES, LA
Ascension Parish Council committee assignments announced

Ascension Parish Council Chair Chase Melancon released appointments to the council's sub-committees. As chair, one of his responsibilities is to form the committees, which include recreation, transportation, finance, personnel, utilities, and strategic planning. Melancon has stated he will not appoint anyone to strategic planning or utilities as he has proposed...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Ascension Parish 4-H to host livestock show, stick horse rodeo

The Ascension Parish 4-H hosts its 13th annual Stick Horse Rodeo Friday at Lamar Dixon in Barn 8. Registration is at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. The show is open to all youth 11 years old and younger. The classes are Buckin’ Horse, Buckin’ Bull, Flag Race and Barrel Racing.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
In honor of MLK, a day of service was celebrated in Ascension Parish

In Donaldsonville, the parish seat of Ascension Parish, fellowship and service marked the day set aside to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of its event at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville, as well as activities hosted at the River Road African American Museum Jan. 16.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
LSU basketball vs. Auburn: Score predictions and scouting report

BATON ROUGE — It can't get any worse than it got on Saturday for LSU basketball. Can it?. LSU (12-5, 1-4 SEC) suffered one of the most humiliating losses in program history at No. 4 Alabama last week, falling 106-66 to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. LSU fell behind by 30 points in the first 15 minutes of the game and ended the half down 59-22.
BATON ROUGE, LA
No. 5 LSU women's basketball rolls Auburn by 30 on Seimone Augustus Day

The LSU women's basketball team wasn't about to spoil Seimone Augustus Day. Hours after the university and program honored the LSU great unveiling her statue outside the basketball practice facility Sunday, the No. 5 Tigers rolled Auburn, 84-54, in front of the fifth-largest crowd in LSU women's basketball program history inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU women's basketball score vs. Auburn: Live updates

On paper, it won't be expected to be much of a game between No. 5 LSU (17-0, 5-0) and Auburn (10-6, 0-4). For LSU women's basketball, this weekend is more about celebration and homecoming, and the matchup with Auburn inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday afternoon (2 p.m., SEC Network+) should just be the emphatic exclamation point.
BATON ROUGE, LA

