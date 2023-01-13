BATON ROUGE — It can't get any worse than it got on Saturday for LSU basketball. Can it?. LSU (12-5, 1-4 SEC) suffered one of the most humiliating losses in program history at No. 4 Alabama last week, falling 106-66 to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. LSU fell behind by 30 points in the first 15 minutes of the game and ended the half down 59-22.

