Read full article on original website
Related
What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?
Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
The Citizen Online
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Temperatures are improving tonight with lows in the 40s. One reason involves the cloud cover that remains in the area overnight with winds out of the south. Tuesday will remain cloudy, but we will see a few peaks of sunshine. The biggest thing you will notice is the breezy winds out of the south with gusts as high as 30 mph. Temperatures warm up into the 70s with a few chances for rain. This warmer and wetter trend will continue as we move into Wednesday and Thursday as highs stay in the 70s as well. The best day out of the shortened work week for rain will be on Thursday as a frontal system moves into the area. The front will bring in a line of showers and storms with it, but current, guidance does not have any severe weather with this system for SWGA. However, we will keep you posted. By Friday, we dry out and cool down into the 60s for highs and 40s for lows. Rain will return again as we move into the next weekend.
The Week in Photos: Storms rip through Georgia
This week in Georgia was dominated by storms that raged through the state on Thursday. While crews are still cleaning up the damages, several Georgians are still without homes due to the deadly tornadoes. Most of the photos in this week’s gallery come from the storm damage.
WALB 10
Power restored in southwest Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map. The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people. WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past...
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Clean up continues in Wilcox County after line of storms hit Central Georgia
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A line of storms that moved through the southeast on Thursday left some in Central Georgia picking up tree limbs and other debris. One of the hardest hit spots was Wilcox County. Sheriff Robert Rodgers says crews were out overnight to clear roads and remove...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record
In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
Kemp: Severe Georgia weather kills 2, including 5-year-old
The governor said the deaths include a 5-year-old killed by a falling tree and a Georgia Department of Transportation employee who was responding to the storm.
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. The tornadoes touched down in Spalding and Troup/Meriwether counties. An initial report of a tornado in DeKalb County was...
Winter weather advisory: Light snow possible in North Georgia tonight
On the heels of deadly tornadoes and severe storms, parts of Georgia are now facing the possibility of winter weather after a cold front ripped through the state last night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of North Georgia, primarily for the north Georgia mountains, where light snow could accumulate up to two inches in the highest elevations, with a dusting to a half inch for other locations.
fox5atlanta.com
Path of Thursday's severe storms through Georgia
This loop of the FOX 5 Live VIPIR shows the path the line of severe storms took through Georgia on the afternoon of Jan. 12, 2023. The line of powerful storms spawned an outbreak of tornadoes with some as intense as an EF-3.
Interstate closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects
What: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange.
koamnewsnow.com
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WALB 10
Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: AL: SELMA STORM DAMAGE
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WALB 10
Significant tornado damage reported in Alabama; same storm system expected in South Georgia
SELMA, Ala. (WALB) - Significant damage has been left behind from a reported tornado in Alabama — and the same weather system moving through Alabama is expected to have impacts in southwest Georgia. WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery, is reporting that major damage from the tornado is confirmed...
WEATHER AWARE: Tracking severe storms
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Tracking a strong cold front that will bring strong to severe storms to the area as early as midday lasting through 8 PM. Before storms arrive, we’ll see temperatures warming quickly to the low to middle 70s along with strong southerly winds, a wind advisory is in effect for the entire News 3 […]
wgxa.tv
Severe Storms; Isolated Tornadoes Possible in Middle Georgia Thursday
A strong line of thunderstorms is expected to impact Middle Georgia Thursday. As new data continues to come into the SkyWatch Weather team we are still expecting a strong cold front to impact the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. While the potential weather system is still a few days...
wvtm13.com
Photos: Damage reported across Alabama from likely tornadoes
Severe storms swept across central Alabama Thursday morning, prompting several tornado warnings and leaving behind a trail of damage. National Weather Service officials say they received dozens of damage reports as the storms moved through northwest and west-central Alabama, the worst hitting between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Comments / 0