Read full article on original website
Related
Davos organizers: Musk wasn’t invited despite what he says
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum says billionaire Elon Musk wasn’t on the guest list for the annual meeting of business executives, global leaders and cultural trend-setters in Davos, Switzerland — despite what the Twitter owner claims. Notables from European Union chief Ursula von der...
UK foreign secretary defends weapons supply to Ukraine
The UK foreign secretary justified the supply of Challenger tanks to Ukraine saying it was designed to bring the war to a quick conclusion and there was a moral imperative to end the war soon due to the casualties and cost. “This war has been dragging on for a long...
Comments / 0