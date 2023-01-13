ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and...
Kraken hold 8-game win streak heading into matchup with Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-12-4, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Seattle Kraken after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Lightning's 4-2 win. Seattle is 10-8-2 in home games and...
Seahawks collapse in 2nd half of playoff loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Charles Omenihu knocked the ball out of Geno Smith's hands, Seattle's chances began to go away as well. The turnover spoiled a scoring chance for the Seahawks and soon the game as San Francisco turned a tight game into a blowout. The Seahawks'...
Brooks, Williams rally Washington to 81-78 OT win over Cal

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. finished with 26 points, Noah Williams scored a season-high 22 and Washington rallied to beat California 81-78 in overtime on Saturday. The Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12 Conference) forced overtime with a late 6-0 run. Brooks made two free throws with 2:23 left. Williams hit a jumper at the 1:21 mark and Brooks scored with 12 seconds left to force the extra period tied at 63.
