Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former LSU LB Kolbe Fields Reveals Transfer Destination
Fields departs Baton Rouge after one season, looks to make an immediate impact with new program.
247Sports
DeColdest Crawford transferring to Louisiana Tech: Bulldogs land ex-Nebraska WR, former LSU commit
DeColdest Crawford committed Sunday to Louisiana Tech. The former Nebraska wide receiver and one-time LSU commit finalized his decision a few days before the portal closes for the spring semester. Crawford — a Shreveport, Louisiana, native — entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and was formerly committed to the...
Mississippi State Lands Kentucky Defensive Back Transfer Kobi Albert
Mississippi State added an SEC safety to its secondary on Saturday.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Basketball star Seimone Augustus becomes first female athlete with statue on LSU campus
Seimone Augustus, who led LSU to three Final Fours before becoming a WNBA and Olympic champion, was immortalized with a statue on campus Sunday.
LSU Defeats Auburn 84-54 on Historic Day in Baton Rouge
Tigers get the job done on Seimone Augustus Day, Angel Reese records another double-double.
Ravens ILB Patrick Queen: 'We'll have a pretty good shot at it again next year'
The Baltimore Ravens lost in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-17. If it weren’t for the quarterback sneak by Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley that resulted in a 98-yard fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter, the outcome might’ve been different. The Ravens’ defense played lights out for the most part, and held quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense in check.
LSU offers 4-star Texas A&M DL commit
Dealyn Evans is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound, four-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024 from Longview, Texas, where he plays for Pine Tree High School. The Pine Tree Pirates finished the 2022 season 2-8 and 2-4 in region play. Evans is currently committed to Texas A&M but there is a...
Comments / 0