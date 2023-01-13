ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens ILB Patrick Queen: 'We'll have a pretty good shot at it again next year'

The Baltimore Ravens lost in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-17. If it weren’t for the quarterback sneak by Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley that resulted in a 98-yard fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter, the outcome might’ve been different. The Ravens’ defense played lights out for the most part, and held quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense in check.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 4-star Texas A&M DL commit

Dealyn Evans is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound, four-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024 from Longview, Texas, where he plays for Pine Tree High School. The Pine Tree Pirates finished the 2022 season 2-8 and 2-4 in region play. Evans is currently committed to Texas A&M but there is a...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy