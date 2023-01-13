Read full article on original website
Popculture
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
READ IT: Naomi Judd Left Brutal Suicide Note Trashing Daughter Wynonna, Claimed 'She's Mentally Ill' — And BANNED Her From The Funeral
Tormented country queen Naomi Judd left a final devastating message for her singing partner daughter Wynonna — banning her from her funeral, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. In a heartbreaking suicide note, Naomi scribbled on a Post-It pad: “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.”A line was drawn under the word “not.”The Cry Myself to Sleep singer, 76, turned a gun on herself on April 30 last year at her Tennessee ranch after years of emotional turmoil. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the mortally wounded Nashville legend lay in the arms of her anguished daughter Ashley, 54, during...
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out of Wedding for Wearing the Wrong Dress
Bride praised for refusing to give in to bridesmaid’s demands. A bride has received an outpouring of support from online readers after she refused to give in to her bridesmaid’s demands at her wedding.
‘The View’: Danny Pintauro Slams Candace Cameron Bure Interview as ‘Horrifying’ and a ‘Lowest Point’
Actor Danny Pintauro recalled the 'horrifying' interview he did on 'The View' with Candace Cameron Bure where she essentially shamed him for contracting HIV.
