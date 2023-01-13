Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Reece Udinski, Quarterback, Richmond Spiders
Is Josh Harris now the favorite to be the next Commanders' owner?
Over the weekend, A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports broke the news that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hasn’t even placed a bid on the Washington Commanders. JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington followed Perez’s report, saying he’d heard the same and added more context to the report.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Ejiro Evero Up Next In Houston Texans Coaching Search
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are set to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero is scheduled to arrive Monday night for a Tuesday interview with Houston regarding their head coaching vacancy, per a league source. Evero, 42, has interviewed with the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. He's also set...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Adams Says Teammate Crosby Was ‘Snubbed’ of AP All-Pro Teams
Though the Las Vegas Raiders did have three players named to this year's Associated Press All-Pro first team, a fair argument can be made that a fourth should have been selected. Raiders Pro-Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby followed up his 2021-22 campaign with his best season yet. Crosby's teammates, wide...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Interested in Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale
The deeper the New York Giants hang around the postseason, the greater the interest seems to become for their coordinators from teams looking for head coaches. The Indianapolis Colts are the latest team with a head coaching vacancy interested in speaking with Brian Daboll's staff members. The Colts have reportedly requested permission to speak with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who already has drawn interest from Carolina and Houston, and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings vs. Giants Live Score Updates: NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round
For just the second time ever, it's time for playoff football at U.S. Bank Stadium. The last — and only — home postseason game since this stadium opened in 2016 came five years ago, almost to the day. Everyone remembers what happened. Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs. 61-yard walk-off touchdown. The Minneapolis Miracle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal
For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Issues Statement Following Giants Playoff Win
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch usually doesn't speak much to the media regarding matters about the team, instead preferring to let business partner John Mara be the voice of the ownership group. But Tisch, who along with Mara and the fan...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
