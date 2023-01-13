ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Slavic Village residents demand a stop to chronic illegal sidewalk parking

By Joe Pagonakis
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361Q9y_0kD6lfBj00

Members of the Hyacinth Community Block Club in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood report chronic illegal parking has become a growing safety concern.

Homeowner Kathy McDonald told News 5 she and her neighbors have been reporting illegal parking on sidewalks to the City of Cleveland for more than a year, but so far residents have seen few improvements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGJt5_0kD6lfBj00 Kathy McDonald
Cleveland residents living along E. 65 Street report illegal parking takes place during after-hours parties.

McDonald said the illegal parking is being perpetuated by some neighboring property owners who are hosting late night parties at parcels that are zoned for small shops and businesses, and not for residential use.

“It’s crazy, cars all up and down the street, they’re parking on the sidewalks, there are people standing outside holding alcohol," McDonald said. "It's hard for police to catch them, we don’t ever know when these parties are going to happen over here, all of a sudden they just show up. They’re up and down the street, they block the fire hydrants, they’re parked on the cul-de-sac, they’re on the back street.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxElt_0kD6lfBj00 Mark Durdak
The Hyacinth Community Block Club reports it's been reporting the illegal parking to the City of Cleveland for more than a year.

Hyacinth Community Block Club member Bonnie Norman, who's lived in the neighborhood since 1974, told News 5 the city responded by putting up additional "no parking" signs several months ago, but the problem continues.

"They park illegally, I almost got killed twice in a week trying to pull out, I couldn’t see the traffic coming down 65," Norman said. “Every time the police come they straighten up for a week or so and then they’re right back at it again."

Norman is fearful for what the potential consequences might be lurking as a result of the illegal parking.

"What’s going to happen is somebody is going to get killed before it’s fixed,” Norman added. “It’s like a poor neighborhood so they kind of just shrug us off, simple as that. This wouldn’t be going on in Garfield, this wouldn’t be going on in Newburgh Heights.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ElCh_0kD6lfBj00 Mark Durdak
Cleveland Building and Housing Director Sally Martin is taking steps to solve the on-going illegal parking issue.

News 5 is not naming the property owners allegedly causing the illegal parking safety concern at this time, as Cleveland Building and Housing Director Sally Martin continues to try and officiate a solution. Martin issued the following statement in response to our developing story:

I have asked our Chief of Police to work with us on this. We inspected in December and found no sign of gathering, which is understandable given the fact that this is a night time issue. We will be collaborating with CPD to address these concerns which we understand are incredibly disruptive to the neighborhood.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's office responded immediately to our story urging residents to email his office at mayorbibb@clevelandohio.gov if they're dealing with neighborhood issues.

The Mayor's office told News 5 homeowners can also call the Cleveland Police non-emergency tip line at 216-621-1234 if they're dealing with a potential safety issue, or residents can dial 311 to find the right city department to help them with their neighborhood problem. Homeowners should also feel free to contact their Cleveland City Council member.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyPIk_0kD6lfBj00 Kathy McDonald
The Hyacinth Community Block Club reports illegal parking is occurring on both sides of E. 65 street, with cars blocking fire hydrants.

Meanwhile, McDonald is hoping a solution will be found within the next few weeks.

“Everybody just keeps passing the buck back and forth, first they’re telling me it’s building and housing, it’s not their issue, it’s a police issue," McDonald said. "75% of the time they’re telling us they have no officers to send to deal with the traffic and the parking issues.”

Neighbor Joan Sickora hopes the city will take swift action since East 65 Street is busy with young students and pedestrians who rely on consistent sidewalk access.

“When I came to Ohio in 1967 it was a very cohesive neighborhood, and it’s just gone down hill," Sickora said. This can't continue, not in a neighborhood with kids and traffic going up and down this street like it does, with them blocking the road.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

50+ firefighters respond to scene of two-alarm Cleveland fire

CLEVELAND — More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene of an overnight fire in Cleveland. The situation started at a two-story structure -- a former industrial supply building -- on Broadway Avenue east of Canton Avenue, fire officials tweeted early Monday morning. The fire resulted in the response...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot outside of apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at St. Clair Superior Apartments located on East 74th Street around 2:35 a.m. for a man shot. EMS was on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

58K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy