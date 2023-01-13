Read full article on original website
LeBron James Can’t Believe Rookie’s On-Court Dig About His Age
"Why’d you do that to me?" the Los Angeles Lakers star asked Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. during a lighthearted exchange.
What’s Hot: Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could get $7 million at auction
The L.A. Lakers star wore it more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Fans React To Russell Westbrook’s Last-Second Implosion Against Sixers
When your Los Angeles Lakers fell to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 113-112 last night, it seemed the big issue was a total breakdown during LA's final possession. Russell Westbrook found himself squaring off against All-NBA Sixers big man Joel Embiid with plenty of time remaining to set up a play.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: 48-Point LeBron James Night Powers LA To Narrow Win Over Rockets
The Houston Rockets brought a 10-game losing streak into tonight's Crypto.com Arena matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, themselves on a three-game losing streak. Try their darnedest, someone would have to win this evening. It turned out to be your Lakers by a hair, 140-132. Neither team played much defense...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Wagner From Orlando
While there’s obvious buzz around Franz Wagner of the Magic, his older brother is quietly developing into a solid rotational center in Orlando. Considering the Magic already have a pretty stacked frontcourt that includes young, rising talent, there’s a chance they could be convinced to part ways with an older player like Wagner. At 25 years old, his best basketball is still ahead of him, but Orlando has several younger prospects that have higher ceilings at similar positions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Veteran Free Agent Big Men Impressed During Tryouts For LA Friday
On Friday, your Los Angeles Lakers tried out two veteran free agent centers for consideration as possible midseason additions: former four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and nine-year floor-spacing big Meyers Leonard. Cousins split his time last year as a backup for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Leonard, who became a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Two 76ers Trade Ideas To Help LA’s Present, Philadelphia’s Future
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will hope to stun Vegas oddsmakers and win against Joel Embiid, James Harden and the rest of a tough Philadelphia 76ers club. Looking forward, we've sussed out a few potential trades that could behoove LA in the short-term and Philadelphia beyond this season. Of course, with a 26-16 record and 33-year-old James Harden aging by the day (a free agent this summer), would Philadelphia really be open to punting on the 2022-23 season? Possibly not, but these deals are worth thinking about.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Jazz: Jaden Springer Re-Joins Sixers for Road Trip
Guessing Jaden Springer’s whereabouts throughout the week is difficult for Philadelphia 76ers fans. Since Springer is constantly on the move and splitting time between the NBA and the G League, there’s no telling which team Springer will suit up for when games happen. On Tuesday, Springer was with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Boston Celtics
The Hornets and Celtics are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Complete Double-Digit Comeback, Knock Off Nets in Brooklyn
The Oklahoma City Thunder stole a victory from Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on Sunday evening, taking down the Nets 112-102. With the victory, OKC has now notched three consecutive wins, and has a season record of 21-23. In the absence of former MVP Kevin Durant, Nets guard Seth Curry...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott ‘Fantastic’ as Cowboys Blow Out Bucs, Tom Brady
Of all the ways to sum up the Dallas Cowboys' 31-14 playoff-opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside Raymond-James Stadium on Monday night, ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck may have said it best ... "Dak Prescott has had a fantastic night," Buck proclaimed following the quarterback's fourth touchdown pass of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Jonquel Jones Headed to Liberty In Three-Team Deal
View the original article to see embedded media. A blockbuster three-team trade that would send Sun star and former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the Liberty is in the works, according to multiple reports. News of the deal was first reported by Winsidr’s Rachel Galligan and later confirmed by ESPN....
