Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will hope to stun Vegas oddsmakers and win against Joel Embiid, James Harden and the rest of a tough Philadelphia 76ers club. Looking forward, we've sussed out a few potential trades that could behoove LA in the short-term and Philadelphia beyond this season. Of course, with a 26-16 record and 33-year-old James Harden aging by the day (a free agent this summer), would Philadelphia really be open to punting on the 2022-23 season? Possibly not, but these deals are worth thinking about.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO