Lakers: 48-Point LeBron James Night Powers LA To Narrow Win Over Rockets

The Houston Rockets brought a 10-game losing streak into tonight's Crypto.com Arena matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, themselves on a three-game losing streak. Try their darnedest, someone would have to win this evening. It turned out to be your Lakers by a hair, 140-132. Neither team played much defense...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Wagner From Orlando

While there’s obvious buzz around Franz Wagner of the Magic, his older brother is quietly developing into a solid rotational center in Orlando. Considering the Magic already have a pretty stacked frontcourt that includes young, rising talent, there’s a chance they could be convinced to part ways with an older player like Wagner. At 25 years old, his best basketball is still ahead of him, but Orlando has several younger prospects that have higher ceilings at similar positions.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Lakers News: Veteran Free Agent Big Men Impressed During Tryouts For LA Friday

On Friday, your Los Angeles Lakers tried out two veteran free agent centers for consideration as possible midseason additions: former four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and nine-year floor-spacing big Meyers Leonard. Cousins split his time last year as a backup for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Leonard, who became a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers News: Two 76ers Trade Ideas To Help LA’s Present, Philadelphia’s Future

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will hope to stun Vegas oddsmakers and win against Joel Embiid, James Harden and the rest of a tough Philadelphia 76ers club. Looking forward, we've sussed out a few potential trades that could behoove LA in the short-term and Philadelphia beyond this season. Of course, with a 26-16 record and 33-year-old James Harden aging by the day (a free agent this summer), would Philadelphia really be open to punting on the 2022-23 season? Possibly not, but these deals are worth thinking about.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
BOSTON, MA
76ers vs. Jazz: Jaden Springer Re-Joins Sixers for Road Trip

Guessing Jaden Springer’s whereabouts throughout the week is difficult for Philadelphia 76ers fans. Since Springer is constantly on the move and splitting time between the NBA and the G League, there’s no telling which team Springer will suit up for when games happen. On Tuesday, Springer was with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Boston Celtics

The Hornets and Celtics are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
BOSTON, MA
Thunder Complete Double-Digit Comeback, Knock Off Nets in Brooklyn

The Oklahoma City Thunder stole a victory from Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on Sunday evening, taking down the Nets 112-102. With the victory, OKC has now notched three consecutive wins, and has a season record of 21-23. In the absence of former MVP Kevin Durant, Nets guard Seth Curry...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Dak Prescott ‘Fantastic’ as Cowboys Blow Out Bucs, Tom Brady

Of all the ways to sum up the Dallas Cowboys' 31-14 playoff-opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside Raymond-James Stadium on Monday night, ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck may have said it best ... "Dak Prescott has had a fantastic night," Buck proclaimed following the quarterback's fourth touchdown pass of...
TAMPA, FL
Report: Jonquel Jones Headed to Liberty In Three-Team Deal

View the original article to see embedded media. A blockbuster three-team trade that would send Sun star and former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the Liberty is in the works, according to multiple reports. News of the deal was first reported by Winsidr’s Rachel Galligan and later confirmed by ESPN....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

