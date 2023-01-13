ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
dot.LA

How LAFC Is Using AI To Prevent Players From Getting Injured

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal.
Houston Chronicle

Texans coaching candidates: Ranking potential interviewees by best fit

The Houston Texans have begun to pursue a wide pool of head coaching candidates, requesting or setting up a handful of interviews since Lovie Smith was fired on Jan. 8. It appears the team is keeping its options open,...
