4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
Brazilian steakhouse opening in Roseville early this year
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Brazilian steakhouse is set to open in Roseville in early 2023. Galpão Gaucho will offer 17 different cuts of meat including beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb and more, according to the restaurant. “We chose Roseville as our next destination to be a part...
Why do Sacramento’s alleys in downtown and Midtown have names?
(KTXL) — If you’re walking away from an event at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, you may stumble upon Kayak Alley. •Video Above: Meet Sacramento Police’s mounted patrol If you’re in Midtown Sacramento and heading toward the state Capitol, you can walk along the streets or through Matsui Alley or Liestal Alley, and […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Lingering wet weather, MLK Day events across Sacramento area, shooting suspect arrested in Citrus Heights
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Things to do across Sacramento area on MLK Day
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday in January each year as a way to recognize the civil rights icon and his messages of Black empowerment and racial equality. Below is a list of events to attend this MLK Day in Sacramento on...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 14-15
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheers to the New Year! Does an art show, a polar bear plunge, or even a discounted 3-course dinner sound fun to you? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do in Northern California for your weekend!. This weekend's weather remains chilly...
Davis Food Co-Op donates $60,000 worth of food saved from power outage
DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Co-Op grocery store lost power like many other residents in the area during the recent storms—but they also had thousands of pounds of food to worry about. A lot of produce was on the verge of spoiling, said marketing manager Vince Marchese, and...
Indo-Chinese restaurant 'Red Hot Chili Pepper' opens in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom is adding another restaurant to its list and this one is a “multicultural fusion of delectable tastes." The most popular Indo-Chinese restaurant in the Bay Area is now open in Folsom. Red Hot Chili Pepper (RHCP) had its grand opening Thursday and is located...
Bakersfield Channel
Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area
STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
a-z-animals.com
9 Must-See Birds In Sacramento
As a state capital, Sacramento has everything you want in an important city: historic regions from the Gold Rush era, plentiful museums, and nature preserves featuring unique local wildlife. While the city is buzzing with exciting things to do, it is also close to many natural areas that offer escape and tranquility, and birds. The next time you’re in the area, check out some popular birding spots and look for these must-see birds in Sacramento!
elkgrovelagunanews.com
New BBQ restaurant coming to Elk Grove
A new BBQ restaurant is coming to the Old Town area of Elk Grove. The name of the restaurant will be called LowBrau’s Slow & Low Smokehouse. The location will be on Railroad Street near Dust Bowl Brewing Co, which opened at the end of 2021. Much like Dust...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Sacramento offering up to $20,000 grants to expand outdoor dining
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Funded through 2021 COVID-19 recovery funds, Sacramento officials are offering up to $20,000 in reimbursable grants for businesses to build or expand a permanent outdoor dining patio or sidewalk café. The city's 'Al Fresco' outdoor dining program started during the pandemic in 2020 when indoor...
2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
List: Sacramento streets closed for MLK Jr. Day events Jan. 16
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With thousands of people expected to march the streets of Sacramento for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, many roads in downtown will be closed for the day's events. March For The Dream kicks off 8:30 a.m. at the Oak Park Community Center on 3425 Martin...
Rain and snow totals for the last three days in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Storm relief is finally on the way to soggy Northern California. The last of the weekend storm is continuing to produce heavy snow over the Sierra, but the rain is done in the valley until Wednesday. The Wednesday storm will be the 9th in the past...
3 injured after SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Three people were injured after an SUV crashed into the Dairy Queen in Citrus Heights, Monday. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, one of the three injured needed to be taken to the hospital. The fire department says all three people were sitting in...
Sacramento opens two sandbag locations through Jan. 16
(KTXL) — Sacramento residents can get sandbags in preparation for the coming storms at two locations starting on Jan. 16. Residents will be able to get sand and bags for free at the locations, and there will be a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Staff at the site will not be available to help […]
KTVU FOX 2
Floodwaters submerge Sacramento intersection
Video posted by Gerald Contreras shows flowing floodwaters submerging Saturday an intersection in Sacramento. Via Storyful.
SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen restaurant; 1 person taken to hospital
CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen restaurant in Citrus Heights Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the restaurant along Greenback Lane a little after 2 p.m.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle did end up embedded in the building.Metro Fire crews say they evaluated three people for minor injuries and eventually transported one person. The damage to the building is now in the process of being boarded up.
Comments / 0