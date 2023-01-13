ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Brazilian steakhouse opening in Roseville early this year

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Brazilian steakhouse is set to open in Roseville in early 2023. Galpão Gaucho will offer 17 different cuts of meat including beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb and more, according to the restaurant. “We chose Roseville as our next destination to be a part...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Why do Sacramento’s alleys in downtown and Midtown have names?

(KTXL) — If you’re walking away from an event at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, you may stumble upon Kayak Alley.  •Video Above: Meet Sacramento Police’s mounted patrol If you’re in Midtown Sacramento and heading toward the state Capitol, you can walk along the streets or through Matsui Alley or Liestal Alley, and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Things to do across Sacramento area on MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday in January each year as a way to recognize the civil rights icon and his messages of Black empowerment and racial equality. Below is a list of events to attend this MLK Day in Sacramento on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 14-15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheers to the New Year! Does an art show, a polar bear plunge, or even a discounted 3-course dinner sound fun to you? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do in Northern California for your weekend!. This weekend's weather remains chilly...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Indo-Chinese restaurant 'Red Hot Chili Pepper' opens in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom is adding another restaurant to its list and this one is a “multicultural fusion of delectable tastes." The most popular Indo-Chinese restaurant in the Bay Area is now open in Folsom. Red Hot Chili Pepper (RHCP) had its grand opening Thursday and is located...
FOLSOM, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area

STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
a-z-animals.com

9 Must-See Birds In Sacramento

As a state capital, Sacramento has everything you want in an important city: historic regions from the Gold Rush era, plentiful museums, and nature preserves featuring unique local wildlife. While the city is buzzing with exciting things to do, it is also close to many natural areas that offer escape and tranquility, and birds. The next time you’re in the area, check out some popular birding spots and look for these must-see birds in Sacramento!
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

New BBQ restaurant coming to Elk Grove

A new BBQ restaurant is coming to the Old Town area of Elk Grove. The name of the restaurant will be called LowBrau’s Slow & Low Smokehouse. The location will be on Railroad Street near Dust Bowl Brewing Co, which opened at the end of 2021. Much like Dust...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Sacramento offering up to $20,000 grants to expand outdoor dining

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Funded through 2021 COVID-19 recovery funds, Sacramento officials are offering up to $20,000 in reimbursable grants for businesses to build or expand a permanent outdoor dining patio or sidewalk café. The city's 'Al Fresco' outdoor dining program started during the pandemic in 2020 when indoor...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

3 injured after SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Three people were injured after an SUV crashed into the Dairy Queen in Citrus Heights, Monday. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, one of the three injured needed to be taken to the hospital. The fire department says all three people were sitting in...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Sacramento opens two sandbag locations through Jan. 16

(KTXL) — Sacramento residents can get sandbags in preparation for the coming storms at two locations starting on Jan. 16. Residents will be able to get sand and bags for free at the locations, and there will be a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Staff at the site will not be available to help […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen restaurant; 1 person taken to hospital

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen restaurant in Citrus Heights Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the restaurant along Greenback Lane a little after 2 p.m.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle did end up embedded in the building.Metro Fire crews say they evaluated three people for minor injuries and eventually transported one person. The damage to the building is now in the process of being boarded up. 
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy