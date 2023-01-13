ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

LIST: Best spots to grab a mocktail in Honolulu

By Kaile Hunt
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Did you start the new year sober? Millions of people pledged to stay sober during the month of January as part of ‘Dry January’.

Dry January is when you do not have a sip of alcohol for the entire month pledging to stay sober.

It has grown in popularity over the years with many people continuing to live sober lives after the month is over.

According to Harvard Health, many people use the Dry January challenge as a time to reflect on their drinking habits.

It’s easy to get caught up with numerous holiday parties and Christmas cocktails and lose track of how many times a week or month you indulge in alcoholic beverages.

If you are still holding off strong but have been avoiding eating out due to cocktail temptations keep reading.

Yelp came out with their list of best restaurants and bars that offer great mocktails. Mocktails are like cocktails but without the alcohol!

Best mocktails near Honolulu

  1. Workplay
  2. Tikis Grill & Bar
  3. Deck.
  4. Bevy
  5. Tommy Bahama Restaurant
  6. Roy’s Waikiki
  7. Blind Ox
  8. Bar Leather Apron
  9. Drink Gazoz

Yelp used reviews, ratings and popularity to come up with this list. For more information about these restaurants and bars head to Yelp’s website.

