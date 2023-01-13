ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HoosiersNow

My Two Cents: Another Big Day For Jackson-Davis, So Appreciate It More

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in the 63-45 win over No. 18 Wisconsin, something that's only been done twice before by a Big Ten player against a ranked team. He's had many memorable moments this year and throughout his career, but still gets ripped constantly by some IU fans, which is completely ridiculous.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball routs Wisconsin in front of record crowd

A massive crowd got to see just how dominant this IU women’s basketball team can be. In front of a regular season record crowd of 10,422 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers crushed Wisconsin 93-56 on Sunday afternoon. IU (16-1, 5-1) used a 23-8 second quarter to pull...
MADISON, WI
thedailyhoosier.com

Indiana rediscovers its defensive identity against Wisconsin

Indiana’s three-game losing streak displayed shockingly bad basketball. The Hoosiers, once a team that hung its hat on defense, could not find much that worked on that end after the first quarter of the Iowa game. It turned Saturday’s game against Wisconsin at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall into a must-win.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player in transfer portal announces new destination

The Tennessee Vols lost true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson to the transfer portal on Friday and the former four-star recruit already has a new home. Jackson announced on Sunday afternoon that he’s transferring to Indiana. Jackson was set to compete this spring with redshirt senior Joe Milton and five-star...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana safety, brother of former Hoosier LB, announces intent to enter transfer portal

An Indiana player is planning on entering the transfer portal soon, much like his brother did. Both of his brothers are currently committed to Oklahoma. Deland McCullough II is planning on going into the transfer portal. He is the brother of Dasan and Daeh McCullough. Dasan played 12 games at LB for Indiana before transferring to the Sooners. Daeh is a 4-star safety recruit from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLKY.com

Brownstown Central guard reflects on dunk that shattered backboard

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School guard Jack Benter made a play on Friday night that he will never forget. The Purdue University commit had a dunk in the second quarter of the Braves' game against Silver Creek that shattered the backboard. "I never even thought that would...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
witzamfm.com

Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper

Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
JASPER, IN
Kristen Walters

Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana

A restaurant chain that is been opening new locations at a rapid pace is opening another new location in Indiana next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will be holding the grand opening for its newest Indiana location in Bloomington, according to the company's website.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen

Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy