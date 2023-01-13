Read full article on original website
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
A look at the IU men in the NET rankings, IU women hold at No. 6 in AP top-25
Coming on the heels of a three-game losing streak, an 18-point win over then No. 18 Wisconsin was not enough for IU men’s basketball to receive even a vote for the AP top-25. After falling out of the top-25 last week, this week marks the first time the Hoosiers have fallen completely out of the votes this season.
My Two Cents: Another Big Day For Jackson-Davis, So Appreciate It More
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in the 63-45 win over No. 18 Wisconsin, something that's only been done twice before by a Big Ten player against a ranked team. He's had many memorable moments this year and throughout his career, but still gets ripped constantly by some IU fans, which is completely ridiculous.
Film study: IU basketball opened second half with impressive offense vs. nemesis Wisconsin
After a first half with little offense from either side, Indiana pulled away after the break against Wisconsin on Saturday with a flurry of scores. The Hoosiers appeared to mix in a combination of set plays with some read-and-react concepts, and for a while everything was clicking as IU opened the second session with an 18-2 run.
Former IU basketball manager has Florida Atlantic in the top-25
Dusty May grew up playing high school basketball in the shadow of Bloomington at nearby Eastern Greene High School. He knew he wanted to be a coach, and he didn’t have to look very far to find a good one to learn from. But May needed a break to...
IU women’s basketball routs Wisconsin in front of record crowd
A massive crowd got to see just how dominant this IU women’s basketball team can be. In front of a regular season record crowd of 10,422 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers crushed Wisconsin 93-56 on Sunday afternoon. IU (16-1, 5-1) used a 23-8 second quarter to pull...
IU basketball: Indiana 63 Wisconsin 45 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defeated Wisconsin by a final score of 63-45 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday afternoon. IU snapped a three-game losing streak on the season, and a five-game losing streak to the Badgers. It was their first double-digit win over Wisconsin since 2005. The Hoosiers...
Indiana rediscovers its defensive identity against Wisconsin
Indiana’s three-game losing streak displayed shockingly bad basketball. The Hoosiers, once a team that hung its hat on defense, could not find much that worked on that end after the first quarter of the Iowa game. It turned Saturday’s game against Wisconsin at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall into a must-win.
Tennessee Vols player in transfer portal announces new destination
The Tennessee Vols lost true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson to the transfer portal on Friday and the former four-star recruit already has a new home. Jackson announced on Sunday afternoon that he’s transferring to Indiana. Jackson was set to compete this spring with redshirt senior Joe Milton and five-star...
Indiana safety, brother of former Hoosier LB, announces intent to enter transfer portal
An Indiana player is planning on entering the transfer portal soon, much like his brother did. Both of his brothers are currently committed to Oklahoma. Deland McCullough II is planning on going into the transfer portal. He is the brother of Dasan and Daeh McCullough. Dasan played 12 games at LB for Indiana before transferring to the Sooners. Daeh is a 4-star safety recruit from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
Brownstown Central guard reflects on dunk that shattered backboard
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School guard Jack Benter made a play on Friday night that he will never forget. The Purdue University commit had a dunk in the second quarter of the Braves' game against Silver Creek that shattered the backboard. "I never even thought that would...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper
Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana
A restaurant chain that is been opening new locations at a rapid pace is opening another new location in Indiana next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will be holding the grand opening for its newest Indiana location in Bloomington, according to the company's website.
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen
Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while driving a rental vehicle in Indianapolis on Dec. 11 after stopping in the city to meet up with […]
