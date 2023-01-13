Suspect arrested in 17-year-old’s shooting death in NW Okla City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in NW OKC has been arrested and booked on a complaint of second degree murder into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Police believe that Trenton Knight, 17, was shot and killed at 7317 NW 107th St. around 11:00 P.M. Monday.

Then, just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, police booked Prince Ordu, 18, on a second degree murder complaint in the death of Knight.

Ordu had just turned 18 earlier in the month and knew Knight.

Prince Ordu booking photo

“Investigators believe the victim was inside the residence with several other teenagers when he was shot. It is unclear as to whether the shooting was an intentional act,” read a press release from the department.

The death of Knight was homicide #3 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2023.

Note: As of publication, the information provided by the OKCPD has not yet been tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.

