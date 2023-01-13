ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Suspect arrested in 17-year-old’s shooting death in NW Okla City

By Brett Dickerson - Editor
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EqWV_0kD6jKdK00

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in NW OKC has been arrested and booked on a complaint of second degree murder into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Police believe that Trenton Knight, 17, was shot and killed at 7317 NW 107th St. around 11:00 P.M. Monday.

Then, just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, police booked Prince Ordu, 18, on a second degree murder complaint in the death of Knight.

Ordu had just turned 18 earlier in the month and knew Knight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3h6T_0kD6jKdK00
Prince Ordu booking photo

“Investigators believe the victim was inside the residence with several other teenagers when he was shot. It is unclear as to whether the shooting was an intentional act,” read a press release from the department.

The death of Knight was homicide #3 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2023.

Note: As of publication, the information provided by the OKCPD has not yet been tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.

The post Suspect arrested in 17-year-old’s shooting death in NW Okla City appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Authorities Searching For Missing OKC Inmate

Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for an inmate they said unlawfully walked away from the facility he was being housed in. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Jesse Tointigh, 22, an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City, walked away from CWCCC sometime around 9 p.m. on Jan. 15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City Free Press

Christmas Eve homicide victim identified — investigation continues

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person who was found dead in a ditch on Christmas Eve, 2022, has been positively identified. Eric Lopez, 17, was identified after the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) circulated an OSBI sketch of him Wednesday on social media. Police responded to calls of a “person lying in a drainage ditch.” They […] The post Christmas Eve homicide victim identified — investigation continues appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Arrested After Shots Fired In NW OKC

One person was arrested after multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police said an officer was patrolling the area near West Wilshire Boulevard and Lyrewood Lane around 3:30 a.m. when a driver in the area shot two rounds. OCPD said the officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says

Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
HARRAH, OK
KXII.com

Seminole man arrested for alleged drive-by shooting

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A drive-by shooting in Seminole landed a man in jail. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 32-year-old James Dennis Jr. is accused of shooting at a home several times, after he was told to leave. Court documents state a woman was cleaning a...
SEMINOLE, OK
Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
948
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy