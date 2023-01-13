ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Foothill’s 15-game winning streak snapped by La Mirada at MLK Dream Classic

Foothill’s Isaiah Bernard puts up a shot over the defense of La Mirada’s Christopher Cuevas Monday night. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Foothill High School’s boys basketball team had its 15-game winning streak snapped as the Knights fell to La Mirada 53-50 Monday night at the MLK Dream Classic at St. John Bosco High School.
LA MIRADA, CA
ocsportszone.com

Final scores and highlights for OC basketball on Monday night, Jan. 16

La Mirada 53, Foothill 50: CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS AND STORY. Orange Lutheran 56, Oak Park of Ventura 54: Orange Lutheran battled back from a nine point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to win. —Courtesy Jim McCormack. Pacifica Christian 96, Lynwood 88: The Tritons were led...
ORANGE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy