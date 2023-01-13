ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Gwynedd Township, PA

papreplive.com

North Penn’s defense keys non-league win over Dock

TOWAMENCIN — Dock and North Penn matched each other’s intensity, swapped baskets and lead changes and battled to a deadlock after three quarters. And then the Pioneers hit a blue and white wall in the fourth. “The difference was our ability to defend,” said Knights coach John Conrad....
TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Congratulations Ally Gallo!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some Talkback callers are trying to combat the negative while others have a conspiracy theory about our meteorologists in the backyard. But first, we begin by congratulating a member of the Stormtracker 16 team. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philadelphiaweekly.com

The Treaty of Shackamaxon: Exploring the Impact of the Agreement Between William Penn & the Lenape Tribe

The Treaty of Shackamaxon, signed in 1682 between William Penn and the Lenape tribe, is a crucial part of both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia history. Despite its importance, many Philadelphians may not be familiar with the details of the treaty and its lasting impact on the region. In this article, we’ll delve into the history of the Treaty of Shackamaxon, examining its origins, its significance, and why it’s still relevant today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pahomepage.com

Miss Pennsylvania contestant visits PA live!

PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Shakira Jackson, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and a contestant in the upcoming Miss Pennsylvania pageant. Shakira talked about her journey in pageantry, and what she’s doing to prepare for Miss Pennsylvania. She also explains her platform, and answers some example pageant questions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lehighvalleystyle.com

Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week

Planning to say “I Do” in the Lehigh Valley? There’s so much to consider! And endless scrolling can lead to inspiration overload. Let us help narrow it down by sharing our weekly wedding favorites! Check back here each week to find the best of the ’gram.
Ted Rivers

Discover the Best of Pennsylvania at These Must-Attend Festivals

Pennsylvania is home to a diverse range of cultures and communities, and this is reflected in the many festivals that take place throughout the state. From mouth-watering food and wine to captivating music and art, there is something for everyone to experience. Whether you're a local or a visitor, these festivals are sure to provide a memorable and enjoyable experience.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
paonlinecasino.com

Rivers Casino Philadelphia Launches Pulse Arena Stadium Gaming In PA

Gamblers across the state have become comfortable with electronic gaming via PA online casinos and apps, but what if you could bet electronically on live dealer games in a party-like environment while hanging out with friends?. That’s the idea behind the brand new Pulse Arena at Rivers Casino Philadelphia that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Wintertime visitors to the PhotoLink Library

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Winter weather usually means animals are hard to find. But Mike Stevens says you never know who will drop in for a visit in the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head to YouTube to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wiringharnessnews.com

Phoenix Contact recognized among “Best Places to Work in PA”

Central Penn Business Journal names company among “Best Places to Work in PA”. Middletown, Pa. – Central Penn Business Journal named Phoenix Contact one of the “Best Places to Work in PA.” Phoenix Contact ranked 15th among large companies (250 employees or more). The awards are held in partnership with the Best Companies Group.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
