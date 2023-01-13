Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergBensalem Township, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford boys basketball remaining grounded amid strong run through regular season
ROYERSFORD >> Last year’s finish didn’t sit well with the Spring-Ford boys basketball team. Missing the Pioneer Athletic Conference tournament after a 6-4 Liberty record was quite the wound. Having it held just a few feet away was the salt rubbed in. “We’re definitely hungry. Last year we...
papreplive.com
North Penn’s defense keys non-league win over Dock
TOWAMENCIN — Dock and North Penn matched each other’s intensity, swapped baskets and lead changes and battled to a deadlock after three quarters. And then the Pioneers hit a blue and white wall in the fourth. “The difference was our ability to defend,” said Knights coach John Conrad....
Several Pennsylvania High School football players receive FBS offers over the weekend, Latest commitments
All State Preps on 247Sports updates you on some of the prospects who received Division I offers over the weekend. We'll also look at the latest reported commitments to Division I schools. COMMITMENTS. Class of 2024 cornerback Elijah Beaty (Bonner-Prendie) committed to Virginia State on Sunday. He also had other...
Penn State’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Banquet awards central Pa. ‘trailblazers’
Penn State Harrisburg’s Diversity and Inclusion department hosted its inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Banquet on Sunday evening to highlight community leaders making an impact on people of all different races and backgrounds in central Pa. Dr. Wanda B. Knight, Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,...
WGAL
Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson to perform at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's inaugural celebration
LITITZ, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for Tuesday's inaugural celebration. The performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy. The event will be hosted at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. "We are honored and excited to have such top-level talent, representing our...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Congratulations Ally Gallo!
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some Talkback callers are trying to combat the negative while others have a conspiracy theory about our meteorologists in the backyard. But first, we begin by congratulating a member of the Stormtracker 16 team. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
philadelphiaweekly.com
The Treaty of Shackamaxon: Exploring the Impact of the Agreement Between William Penn & the Lenape Tribe
The Treaty of Shackamaxon, signed in 1682 between William Penn and the Lenape tribe, is a crucial part of both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia history. Despite its importance, many Philadelphians may not be familiar with the details of the treaty and its lasting impact on the region. In this article, we’ll delve into the history of the Treaty of Shackamaxon, examining its origins, its significance, and why it’s still relevant today.
pahomepage.com
Miss Pennsylvania contestant visits PA live!
PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Shakira Jackson, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and a contestant in the upcoming Miss Pennsylvania pageant. Shakira talked about her journey in pageantry, and what she’s doing to prepare for Miss Pennsylvania. She also explains her platform, and answers some example pageant questions.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week
Planning to say “I Do” in the Lehigh Valley? There’s so much to consider! And endless scrolling can lead to inspiration overload. Let us help narrow it down by sharing our weekly wedding favorites! Check back here each week to find the best of the ’gram.
Discover the Best of Pennsylvania at These Must-Attend Festivals
Pennsylvania is home to a diverse range of cultures and communities, and this is reflected in the many festivals that take place throughout the state. From mouth-watering food and wine to captivating music and art, there is something for everyone to experience. Whether you're a local or a visitor, these festivals are sure to provide a memorable and enjoyable experience.
Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Pennsylvania cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
paonlinecasino.com
Rivers Casino Philadelphia Launches Pulse Arena Stadium Gaming In PA
Gamblers across the state have become comfortable with electronic gaming via PA online casinos and apps, but what if you could bet electronically on live dealer games in a party-like environment while hanging out with friends?. That’s the idea behind the brand new Pulse Arena at Rivers Casino Philadelphia that...
Special guests to join Governor-elect Shapiro on stage at swearing-in
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced Monday the special guests from across Pennsylvania who will share the stage with Josh Shapiro on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the committee, Governor-elect Shapiro invited these guests to the Swearing-In Ceremony because of their inspiring stories. Over the past year,...
WNEP-TV 16
Wintertime visitors to the PhotoLink Library
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Winter weather usually means animals are hard to find. But Mike Stevens says you never know who will drop in for a visit in the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head to YouTube to...
wiringharnessnews.com
Phoenix Contact recognized among “Best Places to Work in PA”
Central Penn Business Journal names company among “Best Places to Work in PA”. Middletown, Pa. – Central Penn Business Journal named Phoenix Contact one of the “Best Places to Work in PA.” Phoenix Contact ranked 15th among large companies (250 employees or more). The awards are held in partnership with the Best Companies Group.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
5 Unusual Facts About Pennsylvania
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts:
Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion
The Black population inhales 56% more toxic air than it produces, whereas white people breathe in 17% less pollution than they release. The post Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
Comments / 0