ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

SAP CEO Says the World Is Entering the ‘Next Phase of Globalization'

SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with firms shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
NBC Chicago

10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year

Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
NBC Chicago

European Markets Mixed as Economic Concerns Dominate Davos

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were muted on Tuesday, with concerns about the global economy high on the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline around midday, with chemicals adding 0.4%, while retail stocks...
TheDailyBeast

Fans Taunt Ukrainian Tennis Star with Banned Russian Flag at Australian Open

The Ukraine ambassador to Australia has lodged a complaint after fans unfurled a Russian flag during the Australian open when a Ukraine player was on the court.Vasyl Myroshnychenko tweeted his condemnation on Tuesday. “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today,” he wrote. “I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its ‘neutral flag’ policy.”Tennis Australia had banned the flying of Russian and Belarus flags during the competition to avoid tension. Russian players are supposedly competing as neutral athletes not representing their country...
NBC Chicago

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Fall as Investors Digest Chinese Economic Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets mostly traded Tuesday as investors digested a slew of Chinese economic data. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component struggled for direction and traded fractionally lower and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.25% as data showed nation's GDP grew by 3% in 2022, marking one of the slowest growth in decades.
NBC Chicago

China Reports 3% GDP Growth for 2022 as December Retail Sales, Industrial Production Beat Estimates

BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters' poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China's growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy