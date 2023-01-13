ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) questionable vs. Jaguars

 4 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s night’s AFC wild-card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to his back injury.

Williams was injured during the regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos on Sunday and didn’t practice this week.

After Thursday’s practice, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Williams will make the trip to Jacksonville and work out before the game to see if he is fit enough to play.

“He’s progressing, getting treatment,” Staley said. “Just trying to get him as much rest as possible because of the short time frame of the week, and we’re at the point of the season where the reps aren’t what matters — the rest is — in his case. Just trying to get him as much rest up until game time.”

Williams was injured during the second quarter against Denver. An MRI exam the following day revealed a contusion and no fractures or muscle injuries.

Williams, 28, had a team-high 895 yards in 13 regular-season contests despite missing four games in the middle of the season with an ankle injury. He had 63 catches, including four touchdowns.

Jacksonville listed five players as questionable, including standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), who was a limited practice participant all week.

The other questionable Jaguars are returner/receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), long snapper Ross Matiscik (back), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and wideout Kendric Pryor (shoulder).

Fourth-seeded Jacksonville went 9-8 in the regular season and won the AFC South title. The fifth-seeded Chargers (10-7) earned a wild-card spot.

–Field Level Media

