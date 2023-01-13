ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Mayor wanted President Biden to see migrant crisis ‘through my eyes’

By Erik Elken
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evoa8_0kD6gx0c00

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Joe Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday lasted more than an hour than initially scheduled in part because of an unplanned one-on-one meeting with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser.

Mayor Leeser requested a chance to speak with him individually as President Biden stepped foot off Air Force One at the El Paso International Airport.

"I said, 'Mr. President, I have a book that I put together. I don't know what part of the schedule would really fit, but I really want to sit down with you and be able to go over this with you,'" Leeser told ABC-7 during an exclusive interview Thursday.

Mayor Leeser says the president said 'absolutely.'

The book was a binder Leeser and his staff put together during the overnight hours once they were informed of the president's visit to El Paso. It contained 62 photos Leeser took on his phone over the course of weeks during the height of the latest migrant surge.

"I go out, whether it's 1 o'clock at night, 10 o'clock at night, 10 o'clock in the morning, I go out almost every day," Leeser said.

Those unannounced visits were sometimes to the border wall, downtown El Paso where migrants were sleeping on the streets and the El Paso International Airport.

Leeser says he took hundreds of photos to document what he was seeing.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted in the hours prior to Air Force One landing in El Paso that President Biden's visit was "to a sanitized version of El Paso."

The number of migrants crossing was on the decline, and Leeser says he wanted the president to get the full picture.

"The important part was I wanted the president to see what we have been dealing with, where the crisis was."

Leeser says he got his one-on-one opportunity after the president met with CBP officers at the Bridge of the Americas, which was on the original schedule. They went in a separate room to review the photos.

Leeser says a photo of a little girl on the other side of the wall is what resonated the most with the president.

"I said, 'Mr. President, can you see that? That little girl right there.' And he sat there and he goes, 'You're right, that breaks my heart.'"

Leeser says the one-on-one meeting was long enough to go through all the photos in the book.

"I wanted him to see what we're seeing day in, day out. There was no better way than him to see it through my eyes."

Using those images as a driving force, he says he delivered this primary message to the president: "I told the president the immigration process is broken. You can continue to give us money because you can't put it on the back of the local taxpayers, but again, it's only a band-aid."

The next day, Leeser says he gave the same book of photos to each of the eight senators who visited El Paso.

The post El Paso Mayor wanted President Biden to see migrant crisis ‘through my eyes’ appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

'The Laziest & Most Clueless President': Joe Biden Blasted For Visiting The U.S.-Mexico Border For First Time In 2 Years

President Joe Biden is getting slammed for just announcing to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — the first time since he was sworn in in 2021. Now, conservatives are calling out the 80-year-old for his latest move. Nile Gardinder, a Telegraph contributor, wrote, "Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," while Rep-elect Darrell Issa added, "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."Senator Lindsey Graham, fumed,...
New York Post

Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings

He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants linked to crimes in El Paso including drugs, theft and gun threats

Migrants in El Paso, Texas — the current epicenter of the border crisis — have been linked to serious and violent crimes including car theft, gun threats and drug trafficking, according to local police. The latest incident involved a Venezuelan migrant who was attempting to sell cocaine to other border crossers Sunday, according to El Paso Police Department. The alleged dealer, Yovani Jose Sanchez, was turned in by other migrants who are camped out and sleeping near the city’s Sacred Heart Church. The 22-year-old was booked into the county jail, while four other migrants accused of being associated with his business...
EL PASO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’

Armed men took hostages, burned vehicles and stormed an airport in northern Mexico on Thursday after federal forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, one of the world’s most wanted cartel leaders and the son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The drug boss was...
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy